A lingering cough, occasional fever: All about the H3N2 flu sweeping across India

(Representative Image)

A lingering cough accompanied by occasional fever has been spreading throughout India for the past few months. The widely circulating flu, which is caused by the H3N2 subtype of Influenza A, results in more hospitalisations than other subtypes.

Owing to the rapid spread of the flu, the sales of various medications, such as bronchial cough syrups, anti-allergy medicines, and paracetamol tablets, have gone up by more than 25% in cities like Delhi.

H3N2 Flu: Key things you should know about the influenza virus

-As per ICMR, upper respiratory infections accompanied by fever are being observed in people, possibly exacerbated by air pollution. In addition, common symptoms include coughing, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, body aches, and diarrhea.

- The ICMR and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have advised patients against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics or any other medication without consulting a doctor. "Treatment with paracetamol for fever and bodyache is advised. Also take in plenty of fluids," the ICMR has said.

- "People start taking antibiotics like azithromycin and amoxiclav etc., that too without caring for dose and frequency and stop it once they start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance," the IMA has said.

- Shaking hands or using other forms of contact greeting should be discouraged, the ICMR has noted.

- "The infection usually lasts for about five to seven days. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks," as per IMA.

- Indian Medical Association has also asked doctors to prescribe only symptomatic treatment and not antibiotics.

-Viral cases have also surged due to air pollution, it said, adding that it mostly occurs in people aged below 15 and above 50 and causes upper respiratory infections along with fever.