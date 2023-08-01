Ayurveda and home remedy must-have: This shrub controls diabetes, aids digestion, boosts immunity

Health benefits of giloy: Consult your doctory before incorporating giloy into your diet if you have underlying medical conditions or are taking medications (Image: Canva)

Giloy, known as Indian Tinospora, Gurach, or Gulvel, is a popular go-to herb in Ayurveda and any home remedy, mainly because it's packed to the gills with a long list of antioxidants and essential nutrients. Found in higher altitudes, this shrub with greenish yellow flowers, is a treasure trove of active components like alkaloids, steroids and glycosides. It helps in keeping diabetes under check, boosts immunity, aids in digestion, fights inflammation, and promotes overall well-being.

Here are some immunity-enhancing recipes with this wonder shrub, designed to combat illnesses and foster good health.

Giloy tea: To create a powerful immunity-boosting Giloy Tea, boil 1 cup of water and add dried Giloy, fresh Tulsi leaves and freshly grated ginger (if using) to it. Allow the herbs to steep in the hot water for approximately 5-7 minutes. Finally, strain the infused tea into a cup, leaving behind the used leaves. Add honey or organic jaggery as per taste.

Giloy smoothie: Giloy smoothies help the body fight infections. Begin by washing and peeling your chosen monsoon fruit, such as Pomegranate, Pineapple, Papaya, Jackfruit, or Blackberries. Slice them into small pieces for easy blending. In a blender, combine the fruit, fresh Giloy juice, yoghurt, and honey or maple syrup (if using) and toss in a few ice cubes if desired. You could also add a pinch of black or regular salt (optional) to it. Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth consistency. Adjust the sweetness or saltiness to your liking by tasting the smoothie.

Giloy chutney: To make a healthy Giloy chutney, take one cup of fresh Giloy leaves, 1/2 cup grated coconut, 1 tablespoon roasted chana dal (split chickpeas), 2-3 green chilies (as per taste), 1 tablespoon tamarind paste, a pinch of asafoetida (hing), salt to taste, and 1 tablespoon oil for tempering. Start by washing the Giloy leaves thoroughly. In a blender, combine the Giloy leaves, grated coconut, roasted chana dal, green chilies, tamarind paste, asafoetida, and salt. Blend everything into a smooth and flavorful chutney. In a small pan, heat the oil and add mustard seeds and curry leaves for tempering. Once they splutter, pour the tempering over the chutney. Mix well and serve.

Giloy soup: The ingredients for a nourishing Giloy soup include 1 cup chopped Giloy stems(tender), 1 tablespoon ghee or oil, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 2-3 garlic cloves (minced), 1 medium-sized onion (chopped), 1 medium-sized tomato (chopped), 1/2 cup chopped carrots, 1/2 cup chopped potatoes, 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste), salt to taste, and fresh cilantro leaves for garnish. To prepare, start by washing and chopping the Giloy stems. In a large pot, heat ghee or oil and add cumin seeds, grated ginger, and minced garlic. Sauté for a minute until fragrant. Add chopped onions and cook until they turn translucent. Stir in chopped tomatoes, carrots, and potatoes, and cook for a few minutes. Pour in the vegetable broth and add the chopped Giloy stems. Season the soup with turmeric powder, cayenne pepper, and salt. Let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are tender and flavors meld together. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and relish this nourishing Giloy soup.

Giloy juice: Take 1 cup of fresh Giloy stems, 2 cups of water, and honey or jaggery (optional) for sweetness. Wash the fresh Giloy stems thoroughly and chop them into small pieces. Using a blender or juicer, combine the chopped Giloy stems and water, blending until you get a smooth liquid. Strain the juice through a fine mesh strainer to remove any fibrous bits. For a sweeter taste, add honey or jaggery to the strained juice and mix well.

Before incorporating Giloy into your diet, it is advised to seek guidance from your doctor, particularly if you have underlying medical conditions or are taking medications. Moreover, pregnant or breastfeeding women should also consult their doctor before consuming Giloy.