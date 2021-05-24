FRIENDS Reunion Special: The One Where We Take You Down the Memory Lane

The Reunion is slated to air on May 27, 2021.

The "FRIENDS" fever is all over the internet! The reunion special is going to air soon on May 27 on HBO Max and fans can't wait. The trailer itself was emotional and nostalgic, as fans got a glimpse of their favourite actors reminiscing the good old times. Fans of the show in India, got the best news on May 23, when Zee5 announced that it would air the reunion episode, as HBO Max isn't available in India.

Now that India will also be seeing the reunion episode soon, this is the best time to go back and maybe watch some of the best episodes from the show. Here's presenting our list of the Top 10 episodes of Friends you must watch before the Reunion special-

'They don't know that we know they know we know'

Any FRIENDS fan will hands down agree that is one of the funniest episodes of the show. Monica and Chandler try their best to keep their relationship under the wraps, but clearly, it doesn't go that way. All the actors' comic timing is par excellence in this episode and its definitely accounts for a rewatch. The episode is the 14th one in season 5, titled 'the one where everybody finds out'. (Image credits: Pintrest)

'The one where no one is ready'

To watch Joey and Chandler fight over their personal belongings, while Rachel- Ross's new girlfriend- just can't decide what to wear, Monica being a colossal mess over her ex-boyfriend and Phoebe just being her ecstatic self is hilarious. To top it all off, Ross tries his best to stay calm amidst the chaos. Again another great feel-good episode from season 3. This isthe second episode of the season titled 'the one where no one is ready'. (Image Credits: Imdb)

'The one with the Holiday Armadillo'

While this episode may not be one of the funniest, it's definitely very enduring to watch Ross dress up as the holiday armadillo, or as Chandler says, 'weird turtle man', to teach his Ben the importance of Hanukkah. Plus we get to see Chandler all dressed up as Santa! The episode titled 'the one with the holiday armadillo' is the tenth episode in the seventh season. (Image credits: Imdb)

'The one with the flashback'

Titled 'the one with the flashback', the episode takes us back in time when none of the friends had met each other properly and things take a very weird turn. Again another episode that definitely calls for a rewatch, just to see Chandler in his french beard! This the sixth episode of season three.(Image credits: Imdb)

'The much famous quiz'

The reunion special's trailer beings with a scene that is from this episode itself- the famous quiz that cost Rachel and Monica their beautiful apartment. While Phoebe is trying her luck with the embryos, Rachel and Monica try their luck with getting rid of Chandler and Joey's rooster and duck. Well, what happens next has clearly gone down in the history of the show! The episode is the 12th one in the fourth season titled 'the one with the embryos'. (Image credits: Imdb)

'A thanksgiving special'

This list would be incomplete if a Thanksgiving episode isn't included. Every season of the show has one episode that is themed around the festival of Thanksgiving. In the third season, ninth episode, we see the group play football for the much-coveted 'Geller Cup'! The episode is titled 'The one with the football'. (Image credits: Imdb)

'Mr Heckle: A character to be remembered'

A show is a real success when all the supporting characters are remembered as much as the leads. FRIENDS as a show gave the audience some wonderful supporting characters like Janice, Gunter, Ursula. Mr Heckle was one such supporting character, which made a mark in the show, despite its short life span. The third episode of the second season titled, 'the one where Mr Heckle dies', is a beautiful lesson on how one can lead their life to the fullest. (Image credits: Imdb)

'I'm FINEEE'

Ardent fans of the show, I'm sure can hear this picture- Ross's squeaky voice, trying to say he's fine when he clearly is not. In the last year I'm sure, we have all had our 'Ross moment' trying to tell ourselves we are fine, in that exact squeaky tone. The second episode of the tenth season, titled, 'the one where Ross is fine', is definitely a hilarious rewatch. (Image credits: Pintrest)

'The proposal'

No list about the show will ever be complete without the proposal scene. The episode got all of us teary-eyed, while Monica and Chandler proposed to each other. The plot was broken into two episodes, with the couple almost parting ways! The proposal scene is very emotional and heartfelt that has some very touching dialogues on friendship and love! The episode is the twenty-fifth episode of the sixth season, titled 'the one with the proposal'. (Image credits: Pintrest)

