Friends: The Reunion | First trailer drops as HBO Max's show gets release date

Friends: The Reunion, the special based on the the iconic series will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST

The first teaser of the much-hyped Friends reunion special, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, has dropped. The 40-second short teaser features an acoustic version of the theme music "I'll Be There For You", with the cast walking into the distance.

Titled, Friends: The Reunion, the special based on the the iconic series will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. However, HBO Max is not available in India.

In addition to the iconic cast of six members, HBO Max revealed that Friends: The Reunion will feature a number of special guests including the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

In the unscripted reunion special, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer will return to Friends’ original soundstage Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, to talk about playing Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Ross, respectively.
TAGS: #friends #Friends: The Reunion #HBO Max
first published: May 14, 2021 04:59 pm

