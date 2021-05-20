Friends: The Reunion trailer promises laughter, tears, endless nostalgia as original cast comes back together

FRIENDS Reunion Trailer. Image source: hbomaxPOP | originals

The makers of Friends: The Reunion dropped the much-awaited and much-hyped first trailer of the show on May 19 May and fans of the show could not be any more excited. The highly-anticipated episode will bring together the superhit 90’s sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

The trailer is loaded with emotional scenes from the unscripted episode where the cast reminisced old days, revisited the sets, talked about the good old days and even tested each other's knowledge about the show. David was also seen conducting a trivia night and asking others a few questions about what all happened in the 10 seasons of the show.



Picture this:

The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/1ZrHq4HxSM — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 19, 2021

The trailer also featured clips where popular host James Corden was seen interviewing the members in front of a live audience. Among other things, Ross and Rachel (David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston) finally agree that ‘they were on a break’.

Meanwhile, other popular characters from the show will also come to visit, such as Janice (Maggie Wheeler), and Dr Richard Burke.

The special episode has been directed by Ben Winston and apart from the lead characters, Friends: The Reunion which is set to air on HBO Max on May 27 has a huge list of guests including actors, sportsmen, activists, musicians, and others.

David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai will appear in the episode.