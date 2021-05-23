'Friends: The Reunion' to exclusively premiere on Zee5 in India

The Reunion is slated to air on May 27, 2021.

There's good news after good news for Friends' fans. After the much-awaited ‘Friends: The Reunion’ finally got a release date a week ago, Zee5 on May 23 announced that the special episode, which brings back Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey after over a decade is set to exclusively premiere on the platform.

The development is good news for the fans of the show in India because the special episode that's set to air from May 27 on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in the US, is unavailable as a streaming service for viewers in India.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement, "We are extremely excited to bring ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. ‘FRIENDS’ is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for ‘FRIENDS’ fans in India.”



Picture this:

The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/1ZrHq4HxSM — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 19, 2021

The recent trailer of the unscripted special episode featuring the lead actors of the show was loaded with emotional scenes as the cast got together to reminisce old days and revisited the sets. The clip also showed bits where they talked about the good old days and even tested each other's knowledge about the show. David was also seen conducting a trivia night and asking others a few questions about what all happened in the 10 seasons of the show.

Along with its lead cast, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will feature a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.