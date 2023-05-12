Class 12 results: CBSE ditches merit system to "avoid unhealthy competition"

Class 12 result: CBSE ditches merit system to "avoid unhealthy competition"

In an attempt to "avoid unhealthy competition" among the school-going students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 12 declared that there would be no merit.

"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in the various subjects," a senior board official said.

Additionally, officials have decided to discontinue awarding first, second, and third divisions based on students' scores.

The CBSE class 12 results were declared on May 12.

This year 87.33 percent of class 12 students have cleared the board exams, recording a fall of 5.38 percent from last year. The pass percentage last year was 92.71. However, the pass percentage is higher than the 83.40 recorded in 2019 in the pre-Covid period, the officials told PTI.

This year over 16.60 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination. Amongst these, girls have outperformed boys, registering a six percentage point higher passing rate.

Speaking about the evolving education policies at 29th Biennial Education Conference of All India Primary Teacher's Federation in Gandhinagar, PM Narendra Modi said, "During my tenure, I have worked with primary teachers to reform the educational sector. There was a time when drop our rate in Gujarat was around 40 percent; now, it has reduced to below 3 percent. This achievement has been possible due to Gujarat's teachers, who have also helped us to frame national policies."