CBSE Class 12 results declared: How to check online, step-by-step guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 exam results 2023. 87.33 per cent students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year. While the Class 10 exams were held between February 15 and March 21, the Class 12 exams were held between February 15 and April 5.

Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.

"No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.

