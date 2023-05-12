English
    CBSE Class 12 results declared: How to check online, step-by-step guide

    CBSE Class 12 results: Students can check their results from the following websites using their roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card number.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
    CBSE

    CBSE board result 2023: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams began in February.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 exam results 2023. 87.33 per cent students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent as compared to the last year. While the Class 10 exams were held between February 15 and March 21, the Class 12 exams were held between February 15 and April 5.

    Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.
    "No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1 per cent students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.


    Here’s how you can check your CBSE Class 12 examination results online:


    • Visit results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

    • In the "Results" section on the homepage, click on “Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced” or “Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced. These links will be activated only when the CBSE announces the results.

    • Next, enter details such as roll number, date of birth, school number and admit card number.

    • Click on “submit” and your CBSE 10 or 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

    • Students can download their mark sheet for future use.

    • Apart from the CBSE official websites, students and parents can check Class 10 and 12 exam results using the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Results will also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

    first published: May 12, 2023 11:06 am