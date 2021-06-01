CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 | Decision to cancel exams taken in interest of students: PM Narendra Modi

Representative image | PC-Shutterstock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 said that decision to cancel the Class-12 CBSE exams was taken in the interest of students. He said that health and safety of students is of utmost importance of the government and there would be no compromise on this aspect in the wake of the COVID-19.



Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2

Announcing about the cancellations of Class-12 CBSE exams, PM Modi said on the microblogging website: "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."

CBSE Class 12 Board exam scrapped for this year; decision taken at meeting chaired by PM Modi

The decision to to cancel the CBSE Class XII examinations this year was taken after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi was of the opinion that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

"COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end," he added.

Among other things, the Union government noted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students. PM directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.

While referring to the wide consultative process, PM Modi expressed his appreciation that a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India.

Each year, around 1.2 million students appear for CBSE Class XII examinations across the country. According to the original schedule, the board exams were to be held between May 4 and June 14 and the results declared by July 15.

With the COVID-19 situation worsening from the second week of April 2021, the Ministry of Education decided to cancel the CBSE Class X board exams and postpone Class XII exams.

Earlier, state governments were also asked to give their feedback on this issue. A consensus was that it is not feasible to hold exams at a physical centre.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on May 31 adjourned the hearing for a plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Class XII Board Exam 2021 to June 3. Responding to the plea, Justice AM Khanwilkar had asked the petitioner to issue copies of the matter to CBSE on May 28. Advocate Mamata Sharma had filed a plea to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 second wave.