From Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala, states and UTs all set to roll out world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive today

The stage is set for the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination exercise to be rolled out across the country on January 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch, what is being billed as, the world’s largest Coronavirus immunisation drive with a record 30 million health care workers across scheduled to get vaccinated on the first day across the country.

Moneycontrol takes a look at how states are kicking off the drive:

Uttar Pradesh

At least 31,700 healthcare workers will be given vaccines at 852 centres across 75 districts on first day, health officials said. Around 100 healthcare workers will be vaccinated on each centre on the first day. The state has received about 10.75 lakh doses of the vaccine. PM Modi is expected to virtually interact with the beneficiaries at the women's hospital in Varanasi and Jhansi's MLB Medical College during the drive. At least 20,000 medical staffers from 35 cities will be involved in the drive in the first phase covering close to 9 lakh healthcare workers.

Maharashtra

The state has trained 16,000 vaccinators. Over 7.8 lakh healthcare workers, including government and private medical staff, have already registered for the vaccination. Officials said that at least another 4.5-5 lakh healthcare workers will be required to be vaccinated. The vaccination drive has been planned at 285 places in the state on the first day. The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. State immunization officer Dr Dilip Patil told news agency PTI that it will take at least six months for the vaccine to be available for general public.

Karnataka

The state has 6,30,524 health care workers who would be given vaccines in the first phase. State’s health minister K Sudhakar said earlier that the real challenge would be to start the vaccination drive for the general public. The state government has deployed 9,807 vaccinators to inoculate in the first phase. Not more than 100 beneficiaries in a day will be vaccinated at each of the 235 sites, officials said. The state has received 13.9 lakh vaccine doses for the first phase. The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute(BMCRI) and the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi,

are among select facilities in the country where PM Modi will launch Covid-19 vaccination.

Gujarat

Chief minister Vijay Rupani said, on January 14, that the state would start the vaccination drive for healthcare workers from 161 centers. PM Modi is expected to interact with some of the beneficiaries at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (one of the sites) virtually from New Delhi, news agency PTI reported. Officials said vaccines will be administered to 100 health workers per centre every day. The state has, so far, trained 17,128 vaccinators and two lakh other healthcare and social workers for the vaccination. The state expects to cover 4.3 lakh health care workers in the first phase followed by another 3.47 lakh frontline workers, officials said.

Delhi

A day before the COVID-19 vaccination roll out, Delhi released the list of 81 sites where the immunisation exercise will take place. Covishield will be administered at 75 centres, while indigenously-made Covaxin will be given at six facilities. At least 8,000 health workers on every scheduled day will be vaccinated across these centres. The vaccine will be administered on four days of the week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Each day 100 persons will be administered the vaccine.

Bihar

The vaccination drive will be held at 300 centres across Bihar on the first day, officials said. As many as 4.68 lakh healthcare workers have registered for vaccination in the state. Health minister Mangal Pandey said that vials have reached in all 38 districts of the state. Web casting of vaccination will be done at 50 centres, he said. A five-member team will be deployed at each vaccination centre where 100 people will be vaccinated each day.

Tamil Nadu

The vaccination will be conducted at 166 sites. At least 4.8 lakh healthcare workers have been registered for the first phase of the exercise. CM E Palaniswami will participate in the vaccination drive in Madurai where a sanitary worker of a hospital is expected to receive the first shot. The state has received 556,550 vaccine doses - 536,550 Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. The state expects to vaccinate 20 per cent (16 million) of the population by the year end. It has trained 16,846 vaccinators.

Jammu and Kashmir

At least 4,000 health care workers across Jammu and Kashmir will be vaccinated on the first day. About 100 health workers in each of the 20 districts will be given the vaccine at 40 immunisation sites, officials said. The state has received 1,46,500 doses of Covishield - 79,000 for the Kashmir division and 67,500 are for the Jammu division. At least 1.06 lakh healthcare workers will be covered in the first phase. The state has so far trained 4,500 vaccinators for the task.

Kerala

As many as 100 healthcare workers will be vaccinated at each of the 133 centres across Kerala on the first day. At least 3.5 lakh healthcare workers have registered for the vaccine in the first phase, officials said. The state has received 4,33,500 doses of vaccine.

Assam

Vaccination will begin at 65 centres of Assam on day one of the drive. The Covidhield vaccine will be administered at 59 centres and Covaxin at six centres, officials said. At least 1.9 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase for which the state has trained 8,651 nurses. As many 1,300 supervisors will monitor the nurses.

West Bengal

The state has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive. At least 20,700 healthcare workers will be given vaccines at 207 vaccination centres in the first phase. In Kolkata, 18 centres have been set up for the drive. The Chief Minister will oversee the process through video conferencing.

