COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi | Over 8,000 health workers to be vaccinated every day; all you need to know

The dry run was aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in a field environment for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state level. About 150,000 staff in 700 districts have been specially trained, and India has held several national dry runs involving mock transportation of vaccines and dummy injections.(Image: AP)

A day before the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Delhi authorities released the list of 81 sites where the immunisation exercise will take place. Serum Institute of India's Covishield will be administered at 75 centres, while indigenously-made Covaxin will be given at six facilities.

The nationwide inoculation programme in India is set to kick off on January 16. A total of three crore front-line workers, including one crore healthcare staff, would be vaccinated in the initial phase.

COVID-19 vaccination sites in Delhi

The sites include six central government facilities -- AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital -- and two ESI hospitals.

The rest 75 centres, spanning all 11 districts of Delhi, include Delhi government-run facilities, such as LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital, and private facilities include Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Read: No vaccination for pregnant, lactating women at this time, says health ministry

State officials have not specified which of these hospitals will be the six centres where the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech will be used.

Over 8,000 health workers to be vaccinated on scheduled days

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that preparations have been made to vaccinate over 8,000 health workers on every scheduled day in the city.

The vaccine will be administered on four days of the week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Each day 100 persons will be administered the vaccine, the CM said.

Also read | India's COVID-19 vaccine: Who'll get it, when and how - All you need to know

Vaccination will begin at 81 centres on January 16 and the number of centres will be increased after a few days to 175 and finally 1,000, he added.

Delhi gets 2.64 lakh doses of Oxford's Covishield vaccine

The Delhi government is all set for the first phase of the immunisation exercise with healthcare workers being put in the front line to get the dose, the Chief Minister said.

Addressing an online media briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has received in total 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine so far from the Centre, which would be sufficient to cater to 1.2 lakh healthcare workers.

Read: Here are 10 things to know about SII's Covishield vaccine from package insert & factsheet

The first batch of Oxford's Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses had reached the Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on January 12, while 20,000 doses of the Covaxin arrived at the same site a day later.

The infection tally in Delhi stood at over 6.31 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,722 on January 14.