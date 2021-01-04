India's COVID-19 vaccine: Who'll get it, when and how - All you need to know

Representative image: Reuters

India's drugs regulator has approved the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

As the DCGI’s approval clears the way for the roll-out of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days, here is all you need to know about the vaccination drive in the country:

> Will the COVID-19 vaccine be given to everyone simultaneously?

The government has identified high-risk groups to be vaccinated on priority.

# The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers# The second group will be people over 50 years and persons with comorbid conditions

# Subsequently, the vaccine will be made available to all others in need

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

> Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the COVID-19 vaccine for protecting oneself and limiting the spread of the disease.

> Is it necessary for a COVID-19 recovered person to take the vaccine?

It is advisable to receive a complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine irrespective of the past history of coronavirus infection as it will help in developing a strong immune response.

> Can a person having COVID-19, either confirmed or suspected, infection be vaccinated?

Infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms are resolved as they may increase the risk of spreading the virus to others at the vaccination site.

> Will the vaccine introduced in India be as effective as the ones introduced in other countries?

Yes. The COVID-19 vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries as various phases of vaccine trials are undertaken to ensure its safety and efficacy.

> How will I know if I am eligible for vaccination?

Eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile numbers regarding the Health Facility for vaccination and its scheduled time.

> What documents are required for the registration of eligible beneficiaries?

Any of the below-mentioned ID with photo may be produced at the time of registration:

# Aadhaar/Driving License/Voter ID/PAN Card/Passport/Job Card/Pension Document# Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour# MGNREGA# Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs# Passport issued by Bank/Post Office

# Service ID card issued by Central/State Government/Public Limited Companies

> Can a person get the COVID-19 vaccine without registration?

No, registration is mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination

> If a person is unable to produce a Photo ID at the session site, will s/he be vaccinated?

Photo ID is a must for both registration and verification at the session site.

> How will the beneficiary receive information about the due date of vaccination?

Following online registration, the beneficiaries will receive SMS on their mobile numbers about the due date, place and time of vaccination.

> If one is taking medicines for illnesses like Cancer, Diabetes, Hypertension, etc., can s/he take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes.

> How many doses of the vaccine would have to be taken and at what interval?

Two doses of vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule.