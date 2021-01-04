Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports 424 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus in Jordan LIVE Updates | Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine: PM
Jordan has struck a deal with Pfizer and partner BioNTech to buy 1 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine and another 2 million doses from the World Health Organization's COVAX programme, with talks underway for more, the prime minister has said. In his address to parliament, Bisher al-Khasawneh did not say when Jordan would receive the vaccines, but health ministry officials have said they expect the first supplies from the US company to arrive in February. The COVAX programme is a WHO scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries around the world against the coronavirus. (Reuters)