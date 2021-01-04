MARKET NEWS

January 04, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports 424 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.49 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 286th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.49 lakh deaths. A total of 99.27 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues
to rise and now stands at 96.2 percent. However, there are 2.47 lakh active cases in the country. Globally, more than 8.5 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 18.42 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
    File image: A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
    Moneycontrol.com
    Coronavirus in Jordan LIVE Updates | Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine: PM

    Jordan has struck a deal with Pfizer and partner BioNTech to buy 1 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine and another 2 million doses from the World Health Organization's COVAX programme, with talks underway for more, the prime minister has said. In his address to parliament, Bisher al-Khasawneh did not say when Jordan would receive the vaccines, but health ministry officials have said they expect the first supplies from the US company to arrive in February. The COVAX programme is a WHO scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries around the world against the coronavirus. (Reuters)

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | In this tweet, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows the trajectory of daily new COVID-19 cases in top six states with active cases.

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 424 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in over seven months

    Delhi recorded 424 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and 14 fatalities yesterday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.62 percent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stands at over 6.26 lakh and the death toll linked to the pandemic rose to 10,585, they said. The 424 new cases came out of the 68,759 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,217 RT-PCR tests and 29,542 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. (PTI)

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 896 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fresh fatalities

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,792 yesterday with 26 more people succumbing to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 896 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 5,54,975, it said. According to the bulletin, 1,432 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,34,737. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 96.35 percent, while the percentage of positive cases, out of samples tested, stood at 7.70 percent, it said. West Bengal now has 10,446 active cases, the bulletin said. (PTI)

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 286th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

