January 16, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | PM Modi launches nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A total of 3,006 session sites will be virtually connected during the vaccine drive launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

COVID-19 Vaccination News LIVE Updates: India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme today. Over 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated vaccine drive. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Mo
di and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site. Today is the 298th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1.05 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.52 lakh deaths. More than 1.01 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. However, there are 2.11 lakh active cases in the country, which comprises 2.02 percent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.53 percent. Globally, more than 9.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.99 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 16, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Healthcare workers across public and private hospitals will get vaccinated. After healthcare workers, police, firemen and others will be vaccinated. India has vaccines to inoculate up to 30 crore people.

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | PM Modi: I would like to remind you again that it is very important to have two doses of coronavirus vaccine. Between the first and second doses, a gap of about one month will be kept. Your body will develop the necessary strength against the COVID-19 2 weeks after the second dose.

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace.

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion.

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi has started his address before the launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conference.

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | At Mumbai hospital, health workers cheer as vaccines arrive

    Dozens of health workers clapped and cheered the "vaccine carrier" staff as the coronavirus vaccines does reached Mumbai's Cooper hospital on Saturday
    morning. With 'arti' thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooper hospital waited outside the facility to welcome the first beneficiaries of the vaccination drive. The hospital is one of the 285 centres in Maharashtra where the vaccnation will be conducted in the first phase. It is also among the centres where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be live through a webcast. (PTI)

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

     Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | 'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN chief as global COVID deaths cross 2 million

    As the world crossed a "heart-wrenching milestone" of two million deaths from COVID-19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and said that "vaccinationalism" by governments is "self-defeating" that will delay a global recovery. Deaths due to the disease reached the grim milestone of one million only in September.

    "Our world has reached a heart-wrenching milestone: the COVID-19 pandemic has now claimed two million lives. Behind this staggering number are names and faces: the smile now only a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one," Guterres said on Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, the deadly virus has so far claimed 2,008,237 lives and infected 93,816,953 people globally.

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,17,480

    Jharkhand reported one more fatality due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,049, while the tally mounted to 1,17,480 with 96 fresh cases, a health department official said. It also registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 33, followed by East Singhbhum (17) and Palamu (11). Jharkhand now has 1,289 active coronavirus cases, while 1,15,142 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said. The state tested 12,858 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added. 

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

     Coronavirus Vaccination News LIVE Updates | The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is beginning today. With much said and discussed about the effectiveness of the vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, people are curious to know everything about the vaccines and the information related with it. Here are some FAQs answered:

    Who would get the vaccine first?
    The Central government said it would inoculate about one crore healthcare workers first. It would be followed by two crore front-line workers, police, armed forces, municipal workers, revenue staff and others in the second phase. While 27 crore people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and organ transplant patients will get the vaccine in the third phase. Continue reading...

  • January 16, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    COVID-19 in Delhi LIVE Updates: 295 cases, lowest since May 9; positivity rate dips to 0.44%

    Delhi recorded 295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the lowest in more than eight months, even as city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate has slipped to an "all-time low" of 0.44 percent. This is also the twelfth time, the daily incidences count stood below the 500-mark in January, and sixth consecutive day since January 10 when the figures have stood below the 400-mark.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal applauded people of Delhi in a tweet, "Well done Delhi! Delhi records the lowest number of Covid cases in the last 8 months. The positivity rate stands at an all-time low at 0.44%. With the resilience of the Delhiites, we are committed to fight and beat Corona." Jain also tweeted, "Lowest number of cases recorded since 9th of May 2020.Positivity rate in Delhi has been dropped to all-time low of 0.44%. Wear Mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe." The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.31 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,732 with 10 new fatalities, they said.

  • January 16, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates Healthcare workers to be vaccinated four days a week

    Vaccination of healthcare workers for COVID-19 will be carried out in Maharashtra four days a week so that health services at hospitals are not hampered due to their absence, an official said on Friday. The inoculation drive is set to begin from Saturday with healthcare workers being the beneficiaries in the first phase. "The vaccination drive will be carried out for four days a week (after the launch on Saturday)," said a senior health department official.

    "Majority of the health staff in the state comprises of nurses and others having similar skill sets. Hence we need to manage their availability as well as their duty hours before sending them SMS for inoculation," he said.

  • January 16, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India reports 15,158 new COVID-19 cases, 16,977 discharges and 175 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. India's tally has mounted to 1,05,42,841, while death toll climed to 1,52,093. India has 2,11,033 active cases and 1,01,79715 have recovered from COVID-19.

News

