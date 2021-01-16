Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | PM Modi launches nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive

January 16, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

di and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site. Today is the 298th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1.05 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.52 lakh deaths. More than 1.01 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. However, there are 2.11 lakh active cases in the country, which comprises 2.02 percent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.53 percent. Globally, more than 9.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.99 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.

: India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme today. Over 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated vaccine drive. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Mo