    Uday Kotak on Adani-Hindenburg row: 'Don't see systemic risk to Indian financial system'

    Large Indian corporates relying more on global sources for debt and equity finance creates challenges and vulnerabilities, and it is time to further strengthen Indian underwriting and capacity building, the chairman of the Kotak Mahindra Bank has said

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank poses for a picture at the company's corporate office in Mumbai

    Days after financial contagion spread in India after Adani Group's crisis worsened, Uday Kotak has said that he does not see a systemic risk to the Indian financial system.

    The chairman of the Kotak Mahindra Bank alluded to the Adani Group turmoil in a tweet on February 5 noting that he does not see systemic risk to Indian financial system from recent events.  However, large Indian corporates rely more on global sources for debt and equity finance, he added.


    ''This creates challenges and vulnerabilities. Time to further strengthen Indian underwriting and capacity building,'' Kotak noted.


    The Adani Group crisis was triggered by a Hindenburg Research report released last week in which the American short-selling firm accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. The company has refuted the allegations.