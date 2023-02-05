Uday Kotak on Adani-Hindenburg row: 'Don't see systemic risk to Indian financial system'

Days after financial contagion spread in India after Adani Group's crisis worsened, Uday Kotak has said that he does not see a systemic risk to the Indian financial system.
The chairman of the Kotak Mahindra Bank alluded to the Adani Group turmoil in a tweet on February 5 noting that he does not see systemic risk to Indian financial system from recent events. However, large Indian corporates rely more on global sources for debt and equity finance, he added.
''This creates challenges and vulnerabilities. Time to further strengthen Indian underwriting and capacity building,'' Kotak noted.
