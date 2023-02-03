English
    Adani stock rout: Corporate Affairs Ministry reviews group's financial statements

    Adani Group has denied allegations by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, saying it has "no basis" and is due to an ignorance of Indian law.

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST
    Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Groupr

    India's ministry of corporate affairs has started a preliminary review of Adani Group's financial statements and other regulatory submissions made over the years, two senior government officials told Reuters on Friday.

    Adani Group has denied allegations by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, saying it has "no basis" and is due to an ignorance of Indian law. The Indian conglomerate has also said it has always made necessary regulatory disclosures.

    Adani Group is battling a stock market rout which was triggered by the Hindenburg report on Jan. 24 and this week scrapped a $2.5 billion share sale.

    The ministry's review marks the latest scrutiny of the Adani Group, but a first by the federal government in New Delhi.