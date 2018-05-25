Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, BoB, PNC Infratech, PC Jeweller, Kaveri Seed, United Spirits

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, Cadila Healthcare, Page Industries, IDBI Bank, Power Finance Corporation, Sundaram Finance, NBCC India, Max Financial, Karur Vysya Bank, Jagran prakashan, BEML and India Cements will announce results on Friday.

Other companies that will also declare their earnings are VA Tech Wabag, General Insurance, Indian Hotels Company, Eris Lifesciences, Gujarat fluorochemicals, Lakshmi Machine Works, Engineers india, Asahi India Glass, PC Jeweller, Kalpataru Power, Hindustan Copper, Lemon Tree, FDC, Himatsingka Seide, Amber Enterprises India, Excel Crop Care, Jindal Saw, Goodyear India, JB Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Shriram EPC, Jai Corp, Bannariamman Sugars, TCI Express, Future Enterprises, Excel Industries, Power Mech Projects, DFM Foods, Shreyas Shipping, Monte Carlo Fashions, Hotel Leela Venture, Rico Auto Industries, Waterbase, Panama Petrochem, NLC India, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Orissa Mineral, Ambika Cotton Mills, Goldstone Infratech, Enkei Wheels, Future Market and JBF Industries.

Ex-Dividend: ITC

Camlin Fine Science board approved raising of funds not exceeding Rs 250 crore

Gayatri Projects received LoA from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for part construction of six lane elevated corridor in the state of Telangana

Gujarat Alkali Q4 YoY: Profit jumps sharply to Rs 221.1 crore versus Rs 87.1 crore; revenue from operations rose to Rs 697.3 crore from Rs 531.3 crore

Cummins Q4 YoY: Profit up 1.7 percent at Rs 161.2 crore versus Rs 158.5 crore; revenue up 4.1 percent at Rs 1,233.2 crore versus Rs 1,184.4 crore.

GSK Pharma: Q4 net profit down 6.3 percent at Rs 105.6 crore

Kaveri Seed Company: Board approves buyback of equity shares

United Breweries Q4: Net profit at Rs 90.9 crore and revenue at Rs 1,474 crore

United Spirits Q4: Net profit at Rs 211 crore and revenue at Rs 2173.3 crore

Pidilite Q4: Net profit at Rs 247.5 crore and revenue at Rs 1,485.3 crore

Larsen & Toubro Infotech approved closure of its wholly owned subsidiary Larsen & Toubro Infotech Austria GmbH

PNC Infratech declared lowest bidder for the project of Rs 1,738 crore

NHPC declared commercial operation of Unit No 2 and 3 of Kishanganga HE Project (3 x 110 MW), Jammu & Kashmir

Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani sold 47,30,000 shares of Avenue Supermart at Rs 1,360.20

DSP Blackrock Emerging Stars Fund sold 2,00,000 shares of Shaily Engg at Rs 1,292.01

Neuland Laboratories approved allotment of 16.75 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 750 per equity share

IOC plans to invest Rs 1,387 cr in infra projects in AP

Tamil Nadu seeks permanent closure of Vedanta's copper smelter-officials

NCLAT stays NCLT order on JP Associates land

NCLAT asks Bhushan Power & Steel lenders to go ahead with selection of bids

HUL, WPP may team up for on-site platform - ET

NSE, MCX in merger talks - BS