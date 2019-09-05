Stocks in the news: Wipro, Power Grid, Shankara Building, ICICI Lombard, MCX India, Elecon Engg

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) makes external benchmarks mandatory for retail loans from October 1

MCX India signs MoU with Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange

Wipro secures a strategic seven-year engagement, valued at USD 300 million, from ICICI Bank to provide a comprehensive suite of services

Power Grid declares as successful bidder to establish transmission system with construction of 400 kV Substation near Guna and construction of 220 kV substation near Bhindon BOOM basis

India Ratings downgrades Shankara Building Products to IND A-; outlook stable

ICICI Lombard enters into a strategic tie up with Standard Chartered Bank

Usha Martin Education appoints Nipendra Kumar Shanna and Trivikram Khaitan as independent and non-executive directors of the company

Tata Motors August auto sales: Total JLR US sales down 9.8% at 8,700 units against 9,648 units, Total Jaguar US sales down 13.8% at 2,128 units versus 2,469 units and Total Land Rover US sales down 8.5% at 6,572 units versus 7,179 units, YoY

United Bank of India board will not discuss amalgamation with PNB in its September 6 board meeting

UltraTech Cement appoints Kailash Chandra Jhanwar as managing director

CRISIL assigns AA+/Stable for non-convertible debentures of Rs 200 crore of Avenue Supermart

NMDC August 2019 production at 1.41 MT against 1.46 MT in 2018, sales at 1.49 MT in 2019 versus 2.32 in August 2018

Elecon Engineering wins arbitration award worth Rs 37.57 crore

CARE assigns A+ rating to the long term bank facilities and A1+ to the short term bank facilities of IFGL Refractors

NCLAT sets aside liquidation of Sterling Biotech - PTI