you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: RComm, Tata Steel, Asian Oilfield, HIL, HCL Info, BPCL, Wockhardt, Unichem Lab

Reliance Communications | Wockhardt | BPCL | HCL Infosystems | Asian Oilfield Services and Tata Steel are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in news today: 

Wockhardt: Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Carlyle & Asian Investment Fund PAG are in the fray to acquire select business segments of the company, said sources.

Anil Mabani resigns as director of Reliance Communications

HIL: The company added additional capacities and commences production of pipes at the Telangana plant.

related news

Air India, Bharat Petroleum sale by March 2020: Finance Minister

Bajaj Electricals - CARE downgraded long term ratings to ICRA A- from ICRA A

Tata Steel: S&P revised the company's rating outlook to stable from positive.

Tata Steel completed sale of equity shares in NatSteel Vina Co. Ltd

Asian Oilfield Services: The company acquired an additional 51 percent stake in Optimum Oil & Gas, making it a subsidiary.

HCL Infosystems: Subsidiary HCL Learning sold entire shareholding in its subsidiary HCL Insys, Singapore, to PCCW Solutions, Hong Kong, for SGD 57,628,787.

Hinduja Global Solutions: UK arm acquires additional 14.33% share in Element Solutions LLC, USA

Reliance Communications: Q2 consolidated net loss at Rs 30,158 crore versus loss of Rs366 crore, revenue down 65.1% at Rs 302 crore versus Rs 856 crore, QoQ

EMCO: Meeting of 3rd committee of creditors to be held on November 18

Jet Airways: 5th meeting of Coc of company is scheduled to be held on November 19

Tata Motors board approved issue of NCD worth Rs 500 crore

Unichem Lab gets USFDA approval for generic of Buspar tablets

Cadila Healthcare- Zydus receives tentative approval from the USFDA for Apremilast Tablets

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 07:54 am

