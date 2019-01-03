Stocks in the news: BoB, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Syndicate Bank, JSPL, Ashok Leyland

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

HDFC to consider issuance of NCDs worth Rs 45,000 crore on January 29

Vijaya Bank merger -Dena Bank shareholders to get 110 Bank Of Baroda shares for 1000 held

Vijaya Bank shareholders to get 402 Bank Of Baroda shares for 1,000 held

Equitas Holding - Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates up to 7.5% on savings

BEST to extend 677 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Tata Power for the next five years

RBL Bank appoints Pankaj Sharma as Chief Operations Officer

Motherson Sumi - ICRA reaffirmed term loan rating to ICRA AA+, while outlook revised from positive to stable

Reliance Industries: Jio added 1.05 crore Subscribers Vs 1.3 crore (MoM)

Vodafone Idea: The company lost 73.6 Lakh Subscribers Vs Loss Of 66.8 Lakh (MoM)

Board approved to increase in authorized capital from Rs 3000 crore to Rs 6000 crore

Capital raising plan for issue of Equity Shares and Tier-I and Tier-II Capital Bonds to be raised at appropriate times in future

Bharti Airtel: Lost 18.6 Lakh Subscribers Vs Loss Of 23.6 Lakh (MoM)

Syndicate Bank: To mull raising Rs 500 crore via share issue to staff

Syndicate Bank & SBI Life Insurance sign a bancassurance pact

JSPL appoints Sudhanshu Saraf as steel business CEO

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 1,285 cr via Basel III bonds

Ashok Leyland increases stake in Ashley Aviation

Vikram Solar bags 140 MW solar project from NTPC

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.