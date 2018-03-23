App
Mar 23, 2018 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: United Spirits, Infosys, M&M, IGL, Hero Motocorp, L&T Technology

Allahabad Bank | AIA Engineering | United Spirits | Indraprastha Gas | Idea Cellular | IRB Infra and Hero MotoCorp are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Allahabad Bank: Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Sarath Sura and Parthapratim Pal assume office as directors from March 22, 2018.

AIA Engineering: Declares dividend of Rs 8 per equity share in its meeting held on March 22.

Sundaram Fasteners: Suresh Krishna to retire as MD

United Spirits: The firm will consider sub-division of equity shares.

Indraprastha Gas: Announces Reduction In CNG Price In Uttar Pradesh

Idea Cellular: Existing leadership teams to continue to manage their separate businesses.

Union Bank of India: CBI registers a case on a complaint filed by bank against Totem Infra.

Tata Sons: Appoints Tanmoy Chakrabarty as its govt affairs officer

Hero Motocorp: The firm has hiked stake in Colombian jt venture to 68%

Cox & Kings: The company has sold 11.58% stake in subsidiary

Pyramid Saimira case: Sebi bans Nirmal Kotecha for 14 yrs from mkts

IT Dept rejects stay on Rs 131 crore tax demand: NDTV

ICICI Securities IPO subscribed 29 pc on Day 1

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO subscribed 64 pc on Day 2

L&T Technology Services bags multi-million dollar project from Germany's Covestro

PNB pares nearly 2% stake in ICRA

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 677 cr highway project from NHAI in UP

Mahindra, Ford to jointly develop SUVs, electric vehicle

Infosys invests USD 1.5 mn in Waterline Data Science

Schneider Electric keen to tap EV charging market

Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs 1830cr via bonds

MCX to start brass futures trading next week

