Stocks in the news: BHEL, Vedanta, L&T, Jet Airways, Aurobindo Pharma, HUDCO, Idea

L&T| Vedanta| REC| Bank of India| Jet Airways| NTPC| Piramal Enterprises are the stocks which are in news today.
Here are the stocks which are in news today:
Results Today: M&M, BHEL, BPCL, Glenmark Pharma, ADF Foods, MMTC, Dish TV, Gati, Greenply Industries, Hubtown, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Ipca Laboratories, Mukand, MT Educare, Sadbhav Engineering, UFO Moviez India
Binani Cement lenders vote in favour of UltraTech offer
Larsen & Toubro: The company allotted 1.63 lakh shares to employees under ESOP scheme. Its Q4 profit up 5 percent YoY at Rs 3,167 crore; expects 12-15 percent revenue growth in FY19.
Vedanta: Tamil Nadu government orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant at Tuticorin.
Rural Electrification Corporation: Q4 net profit down 37 percent on higher provisions
Bank of India: Q4 loss at Rs 3,970 crore on higher provisions; asset quality worsens
Icra lowers ratings on Jet Airways' loan facilities
Piramal Enterprises: Q4 net up 21 percent at Rs 375 crore
NTPC: Company's Q4 net profit jumps 41 percent to Rs 2,926 crore
Oil India Q4: Net profit up 22.9 percent at Rs 866.5 crore and revenue was up 5.1 percent at Rs 2,998 crore
NMDC Q4: Net profit at Rs 1,105.8 crore. Revenue was up 35 percent at Rs 3,883 crore
Uflex Q4: Net profit down 27.6 percent at Rs 71.1 crore and revenue up 12.2 percent at Rs 1,817.8 crore
Aurobindo Pharma Q4: Net profit at Rs 528.5 crore and revenue at Rs 4,049.1 crore
Mercator Q4: Net loss at Rs 85.2 crore and revenue was down 57 percent at Rs 192.2 crore
DB Realty Q4: Net loss at Rs 82.3 crore and revenue at Rs 0.2 crore
REC approves proposal for incorporation of a project specific SPV, as wholly owned subsidiary of REC Transmission Projects
Wipro ties up with IIT-Bombay for fabricating formula electric
Ruchi Soya's lenders to meet on May 30 to discuss bids
Vardhman Polytex received a demand notice from Canara Bank to repay the outstanding principal amount of loan taken along with the interest due till date
CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.36 a kg
HUDCO recovers Rs 317 cr in old loan default case
SRG Housing Finance board approves proposal of raising of funds upto Rs 60 crore
Essar signs MoU with Russia's Inter Rao-Export
Idea completes 4G VoLTE roll out in 15 of 22 telecom circles
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 15,00,000 shares of Advanced Enzyme at Rs 222
Dalmia Bharat Sugar to sell its wholly owned subsidiaries' Dalmia Solar Power and Dalmia Sugar Ventures to the promotersRCom lenders to oppose NCLT decision of bankruptcy - ET