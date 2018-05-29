Stocks in the news: BHEL, Vedanta, L&T, Jet Airways, Aurobindo Pharma, HUDCO, Idea

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: M&M, BHEL, BPCL, Glenmark Pharma, ADF Foods, MMTC, Dish TV, Gati, Greenply Industries, Hubtown, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Ipca Laboratories, Mukand, MT Educare, Sadbhav Engineering, UFO Moviez India

Binani Cement lenders vote in favour of UltraTech offer

Larsen & Toubro: The company allotted 1.63 lakh shares to employees under ESOP scheme. Its Q4 profit up 5 percent YoY at Rs 3,167 crore; expects 12-15 percent revenue growth in FY19.

Vedanta: Tamil Nadu government orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant at Tuticorin.

Rural Electrification Corporation: Q4 net profit down 37 percent on higher provisions

Bank of India: Q4 loss at Rs 3,970 crore on higher provisions; asset quality worsens

Icra lowers ratings on Jet Airways' loan facilities

Piramal Enterprises: Q4 net up 21 percent at Rs 375 crore

NTPC: Company's Q4 net profit jumps 41 percent to Rs 2,926 crore

Oil India Q4: Net profit up 22.9 percent at Rs 866.5 crore and revenue was up 5.1 percent at Rs 2,998 crore

NMDC Q4: Net profit at Rs 1,105.8 crore. Revenue was up 35 percent at Rs 3,883 crore

Uflex Q4: Net profit down 27.6 percent at Rs 71.1 crore and revenue up 12.2 percent at Rs 1,817.8 crore

Aurobindo Pharma Q4: Net profit at Rs 528.5 crore and revenue at Rs 4,049.1 crore

Mercator Q4: Net loss at Rs 85.2 crore and revenue was down 57 percent at Rs 192.2 crore

DB Realty Q4: Net loss at Rs 82.3 crore and revenue at Rs 0.2 crore

REC approves proposal for incorporation of a project specific SPV, as wholly owned subsidiary of REC Transmission Projects

Wipro ties up with IIT-Bombay for fabricating formula electric

Ruchi Soya's lenders to meet on May 30 to discuss bids

Vardhman Polytex received a demand notice from Canara Bank to repay the outstanding principal amount of loan taken along with the interest due till date

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.36 a kg

HUDCO recovers Rs 317 cr in old loan default case

SRG Housing Finance board approves proposal of raising of funds upto Rs 60 crore

Essar signs MoU with Russia's Inter Rao-Export

Idea completes 4G VoLTE roll out in 15 of 22 telecom circles

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 15,00,000 shares of Advanced Enzyme at Rs 222

Dalmia Bharat Sugar to sell its wholly owned subsidiaries' Dalmia Solar Power and Dalmia Sugar Ventures to the promoters

RCom lenders to oppose NCLT decision of bankruptcy - ET