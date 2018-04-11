Stocks in News: Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs, PNB, Infosys, MRPL, JSW Steel, Max Financial, ONGC, RIL

Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs, Punjab National Bank, Infosys, MRPL, JSW Steel, Max Financial, ONGC and Reliance Industries are the stocks which are in news today.
Tech Mahindra: Balbix tie up with the company for artificial intelligence-based cyber security platform
Dr Reddy's Labs: Company gets EIR from USFDA for Cuernavaca plant in Mexico
Punjab National Bank: Fitch has Downgraded PNB's Viability Rating To 'BB-'; Maintains Rating Watch Negative
Calix, Infosys Enter Strategic CoCreation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform
Max Financial: Company leads race to buy IDBI Federal Life stake
MRPL: Company trims oil purchase deal with Saudi Aramco: Sources
JSW Steel, AION get creditors' nod for Monnet Ispat takeover
ONGC, Reliance Industries in talks with customers to sell east coast gasDisclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd