Stocks in News: Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs, PNB, Infosys, MRPL, JSW Steel, Max Financial, ONGC, RIL

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Tech Mahindra: Balbix tie up with the company for artificial intelligence-based cyber security platform

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company gets EIR from USFDA for Cuernavaca plant in Mexico

Punjab National Bank: Fitch has Downgraded PNB's Viability Rating To 'BB-'; Maintains Rating Watch Negative

Calix, Infosys Enter Strategic CoCreation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Max Financial: Company leads race to buy IDBI Federal Life stake

MRPL: Company trims oil purchase deal with Saudi Aramco: Sources

JSW Steel, AION get creditors' nod for Monnet Ispat takeover

ONGC, Reliance Industries in talks with customers to sell east coast gas

