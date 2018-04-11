App
Apr 11, 2018 07:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in News: Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs, PNB, Infosys, MRPL, JSW Steel, Max Financial, ONGC, RIL

Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Labs, Punjab National Bank, Infosys, MRPL, JSW Steel, Max Financial, ONGC and Reliance Industries are the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Tech Mahindra: Balbix tie up with the company for artificial intelligence-based cyber security platform

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company gets EIR from USFDA for Cuernavaca plant in Mexico

Punjab National Bank: Fitch has Downgraded PNB's Viability Rating To 'BB-'; Maintains Rating Watch Negative

Calix, Infosys Enter Strategic CoCreation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Max Financial: Company leads race to buy IDBI Federal Life stake

MRPL: Company trims oil purchase deal with Saudi Aramco: Sources

JSW Steel, AION get creditors' nod for Monnet Ispat takeover

ONGC, Reliance Industries in talks with customers to sell east coast gas

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

