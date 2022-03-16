Amagi enters India's unicorn club with $95 million funding from Accel, others

Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder & CEO - Amagi

Amagi, a cloud SaaS technology provider for broadcast and streaming television, is the latest entrant to India's startup unicorn club, with a $95 million fundraise led by Accel with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures.

This funding will enable the company to accelerate its business expansion across multiple geographies as well as expand its product portfolio.

Amagi said it will also explore "allied and adjunct opportunities" in the cloud and video market as well as evaluate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities which can contribute to their revenue growth or add technology capabilities to product lines. The company aims to increase its sales and marketing efforts by fivefold across the world.

“This is a crucial juncture for our business as we look to hit a hyper growth trajectory by creating a winning combination of goals, processes, team structures and more,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Amagi. “Our investors have a known history of crafting the success stories of companies with the promise of potential. We look forward to leveraging their astute understanding of the B2B SaaS landscape to successfully navigate the market intricacies and position ourselves for sustained success in the coming years.”

Read: India is 18 months away from fundamental change in online video advertising: Amagi co-founder

This investment comes nearly six months after the company raised $100 million from investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and existing investor Premji Invest. As part of this transaction, the funds have also bought out stakes held by Emerald Media and Mayfield India. Nadathur Holdings continues as an existing investor. With this funding, the company has raised more than $245 million so far.

Founded in 2008 by Subramanian, Srinivasan KA and Srividhya Srinivasan, Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetise live linear channels on free-ad-supported television and video services platforms through a suite of solutions. It also provides 24x7 cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation centre in Bengaluru.

“Amagi’s impressive momentum is a direct result of its cutting-edge products, superior customer experience and talented leadership. We are thrilled to help fuel the company’s long-term success.”

Amagi claims to support over 650 content brands, over 800 channels including playouts and redundancies and overall 2,000 channel deliveries on its platform across more than 40 countries. Its clients include A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, and Warner Media.