Varun Jaipuria buys farmhouse property for Rs 120 crore in Delhi

Whole-time director at Varun Beverages Limited, Varun Jaipuria, has bought a farmhouse in Delhi spread across 11 bighas for Rs 120 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The agricultural land is located in Moulsari Avenue, Westend Green, Samalka Village and was registered on June 20, 2022.

A comment from the buyer is awaited.

Varun Beverages is one of the largest bottling partners for the US food and beverages company PepsiCo and it was listed on BSE and NSE in 2016.

The Jaipuria family had purchased an adjacent farmhouse in 2020.

In June last year, JC Chaudhary, the founder of Aakash Educational Services Ltd, had bought a five-acre farmhouse in south Delhi for around Rs 96 crore. The property, Pushpanjali Farm, is located at Bijwasan.

These farmhouses are generally built on a 1 acre to 2.5 acre property, and are spread over an area of 4,000 sq. ft. and above. These properties cost anything between Rs 20 crore and Rs 100 crore upwards. The most-sought-after locations are Westend Greens, Vasant Kunj, Chattarpur, Radhey Mohan Drive and Sultanpur.

Real estate experts say that demand has gone up post the pandemic, so much so that prices, too, have increased by almost 10-30 percent.