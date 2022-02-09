The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Planning to buy a farmhouse? Here’s what you should know

In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty, to understand about the real estate investment opportunities in farmhouses which have become a popular asset class after three waves of COVID-19. With work-from-anywhere becoming the norm, it does not really matter where you reside even if it is a farmhouse. Listen for more

Goyal tells Vandana Ramnani that you require at least Rs 20 crore to Rs 100 crore to buy a farmhouse spread across an area of 1 acre to 2.5 acres with a built-up area of 5000 sq ft and above. He also tells listeners that besides conventional farmhouses, there are developers who also sell built-to-suit farmhouses.His advice to homebuyers is that a greater degree of due diligence is required when it comes to purchasing a farmhouse than a house in the city. He also tells listeners that banks do not fund farmhouses and maintenance costs are huge.