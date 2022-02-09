MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Planning to buy a farmhouse? Here’s what you should know

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty, to understand about the real estate investment opportunities in farmhouses which have become a popular asset class after three waves of COVID-19. With work-from-anywhere becoming the norm, it does not really matter where you reside even if it is a farmhouse. Listen for more

    Moneycontrol News

     

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty, to understand about the real estate investment opportunities in farmhouses which have become a popular asset class after three waves of COVID-19. With work-from-anywhere becoming the norm, it does not really matter where you reside even if it is a farmhouse. Listen for more

    Goyal tells Vandana Ramnani that you require at least Rs 20 crore to Rs 100 crore to buy a farmhouse spread across an area of 1 acre to 2.5 acres with a built-up area of 5000 sq ft and above. He also tells listeners that besides conventional farmhouses, there are developers who also sell built-to-suit farmhouses.His advice to homebuyers is that a greater degree of due diligence is required when it comes to purchasing a farmhouse than a house in the city. He also tells listeners that banks do not fund farmhouses and maintenance costs are huge.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi farmhouses #Podcast #Real Estate #The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show Podcast
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 04:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.