Raymond Realty launches 4th project in Thane with Rs 2,000 crore revenue potential

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond, announced on July 28 that it expanded its presence in the Thane real estate market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the launch of its fourth project, having a total RERA carpet area of 9.40 lakh square feet, with a revenue potential of over Rs 2,000 crores, as stated in the company's press release.

The project, titled "The Address by GS 2.0," will bring the total RERA carpet area under development in the Thane market to about four million square feet.

"The Address by GS 2.0" offers 3, 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments equipped with the latest amenities, according to the statement.

Harmohan Sahni, CEO of Raymond Realty, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The overwhelming success of our first edition of The Address by GS has fueled our passion to create homes that resonate with the aspirations of a new age India."

The company further revealed that the newly launched project will include wellness centers, a clubhouse with the latest amenities spread across 25,000 sq. ft, and a 70,000 sq. ft high-street retail space.