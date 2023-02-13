English
    Where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Don’t lose faith in US tech stocks, says Rajeev Thakkar of Parag Parikh MF

    The fund house has been hit by the fall in US technology stocks, but that hasn’t dented this CIO’s faith in the space. He’s also bullish on banks and state-run companies where the chances of the government’s exit are high.

    Kayezad E Adajania
    February 13, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST
    Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer and Associate Director, PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited

    Rajeev Thakkar manages the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFCF). About Rs 5,000 crore —25-30 percent — of its corpus is allocated to foreign stocks, the largest of all overseas-focused mutual fund schemes. Only Motilal Oswal Nasdaq fund’s corpus matches the international allocation of PPFCF, but that is a dedicated international fund.

    PPFCF, though, is a diversified equity fund that invests at least 65 percent in Indian equities. The fund house, which vowed not to launch multiple schemes and instead have a single diversified equity fund that does everything, has stuck to its word. But the year 2022 has challenged its principles.

    That year, information technology stocks in the US fell sharply. That, in turn, led to a fall in the net asset value of PPFCF.

    Further, in early 2022, the limits allowed to fund houses to invest abroad got exhausted. What was initially thought to be a temporary phase has now become a year-long deadlock. The Reserve Bank of India still hasn’t enhanced these limits. As a result, fund houses based in India cannot invest fresh money abroad. They can only reinvest the money generated out of sale of shares abroad. This has hit mutual funds hard as overseas investments have become a popular part of an investor’s asset allocation.