    India’s first-ever municipal bond issue for retail opens today; should you invest?

    Indore Municipal Corporation’s municipal bond issue, which will remain open for subscription till February 14, is the country's first for retail investors

    Abhinav Kaul
    February 10, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
    Although Indore is the first to target individual/retail investors, municipal bonds have hit the street before but catering only to institutional investors.

    Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched India’s first public issue of municipal bonds intending to raise up to Rs 244 crore to fund a solar power project. This would be the first time a municipal body is targeting individual investors in India.

    The base issue size is Rs 122 crore with an option to retain an oversubscription of up to Rs 122 crore, aggregating up to a limit of Rs 244 crore.

    The issue will remain open for subscription during February 10-14. This is also a green bond as the proceeds will be used to fund a 60 MW captive solar photovoltaic power plant at the villages of Samraj and Ashukhedi in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

