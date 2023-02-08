English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    What should debt fund investors do as RBI hikes repo rate?

    RBI has raised repo rate by 25 basis points on February 8. This pushed up the short term rates. Here is how investors should realign their debt fund investments.

    Nikhil Walavalkar
    February 08, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
    RBI Monetary Policy Impact on Debt Funds

    RBI Monetary Policy Impact on Debt Funds

    Interest rates are peaking, as is the mood on bond street. Though the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to go with a 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate on February 8, the experts are vocal that the central bank is close to the peak in interest rates this cycle.

    Here’s how you can tweak your bond fund investments:

    Repo rate hike and growth

    The RBI announced a hike of 25 basis points in the repo rate on February 8, as envisaged by many experts earlier. The move is aimed at containing inflationary pressures in the economy, with a high-interest-rate regime. The MPC has taken note of the moderation in headline consumer inflation numbers in recent times. However, it highlighted various risks that may keep inflation elevated, including global commodity prices.