English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Muthoot Finance’s Rs 500-crore NCD issue opens; Should you invest?

    Muthoot Finance’s NCD issue offers interest rates from 8.25 percent to 8.60 percent, over monthly and annual interest payment options. The firm gives gold loans as well as home and vehicle loans.

    Abhinav Kaul
    February 08, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    Muthoot Finance has hiked the interest rates payout by 0.35-0.50 percent compared with the last issue, which was launched in November 2022.

    Muthoot Finance has hiked the interest rates payout by 0.35-0.50 percent compared with the last issue, which was launched in November 2022.

    Gold loan non-banking finance company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance on February 8 launched the tranche V of its secured issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

    It has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to a tranche limit of Rs 500 crore.

    Muthoot Finance has hiked the interest rates by 0.35-0.50 percent compared with the last issue, which was launched in November 2022.

    The issue