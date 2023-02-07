Retirement oriented mutual funds love these 15 small cap multibaggers

1/16 Like insurance companies, the retirement plans offered by mutual funds are structured to suit the needs of investors based on their risk profile and life stage. Currently, there are 11 AMCs offering 27 plans which are investing in a mix of equity and debt. Among these, only few schemes are eligible for tax deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Investments made in these schemes (including each SIP instalment) are subject to a lock-in period of five years or till retirement age, whichever is earlier. Such lock-in provides comfort to the fund managers of theses schemes to buy and hold stocks for long term. Despite their conservative nature, many fund managers go beyond the largecap stocks and prefer holding mid and smallcap stocks in their portfolio. Here are most popular smallcap stocks among the retirement oriented mutual fund schemes. Data as of December 2022. Source: ACEMF.

2/16 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 8

Sample of funds that hold the stock: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity,

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension

3/16 Carborundum Universal

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 7

Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, LIC MF ULISand HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity

4/16 V-Guard Industries

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 7

Sample of funds that hold the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Dynamic, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-50

5/16 Craftsman Automation

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 6

Sample of funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Prog

6/16 Symphony

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 6

Sample of funds that hold the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Aggressive, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30 and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity

7/16 Cera Sanitaryware

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 5

Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog,

LIC MF ULIS and Union Retirement

8/16 TeamLease Services

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 5

Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension

9/16 Century Textiles & Industries

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive

10/16 Chalet Hotels

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid

11/16 Esab India

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid

12/16 Hawkins Cookers

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid

13/16 Procter & Gamble Health

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Cons

14/16 Transport Corporation Of India

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of funds that hold the stock: HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity,

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and LIC MF ULIS

15/16 UTI Asset Management Company

Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4

Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Mod and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity