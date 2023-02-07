English
    Retirement oriented mutual funds love these 15 small cap multibaggers

    Retirement plans offered by mutual funds usually buy and hold stocks for long term since they seldom face redemption pressure. Despite their conservative nature, many of these schemes prefer these smallcap stocks

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    February 07, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    Like insurance companies, the retirement plans offered by mutual funds are structured to suit the needs of investors based on their risk profile and life stage. Currently, there are 11 AMCs offering 27 plans which are investing in a mix of equity and debt. Among these, only few schemes are eligible for tax deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Investments made in these schemes (including each SIP instalment) are subject to a lock-in period of five years or till retirement age, whichever is earlier. Such lock-in provides comfort to the fund managers of theses schemes to buy and hold stocks for long term. Despite their conservative nature, many fund managers go beyond the largecap stocks and prefer holding mid and smallcap stocks in their portfolio. Here are most popular smallcap stocks among the retirement oriented mutual fund schemes. Data as of December 2022. Source: ACEMF.
    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 8 Sample of funds that held the stock: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension
    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 8
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity,
    SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension
    Carborundum Universal Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 7 Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, LIC MF ULISand HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity
    Carborundum Universal
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 7
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, LIC MF ULISand HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity
    V-Guard Industries Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 7 Sample of funds that held the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Dynamic, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-50
    V-Guard Industries
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 7
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Dynamic, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-50
    Craftsman Automation Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 6 Sample of funds that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Prog
    Craftsman Automation
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 6
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Prog
    Symphony Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 6 Sample of funds that held the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Aggressive, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30 and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity
    Symphony
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 6
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Aggressive, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30 and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity
    Cera Sanitaryware Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 5 Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, LIC MF ULIS and Union Retirement
    Cera Sanitaryware
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 5
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog,
    LIC MF ULIS and Union Retirement
    TeamLease Services Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 5 Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension
    TeamLease Services
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 5
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension
    Century Textiles & Industries Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive
    Century Textiles & Industries
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive
    Chalet Hotels Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
    Chalet Hotels
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
    Esab India Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
    Esab India
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
    Hawkins Cookers Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
    Hawkins Cookers
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
    Procter & Gamble Health Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Cons
    Procter & Gamble Health
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Cons
    Transport Corporation Of India Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and LIC MF ULIS
    Transport Corporation Of India
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity,
    HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and LIC MF ULIS
    UTI Asset Management Company Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Mod and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity
    UTI Asset Management Company
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Mod and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity
    Westlife Foodworld Number of retirement oriented funds that held the stock: 4 Sample of funds that held the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Mod and Franklin India Pension
    Westlife Foodworld
    Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
    Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Mod and Franklin India Pension