    Govt and AAA-rated bonds, target maturity and short-term funds will shine in 2023

    Government bond yields rises significantly over the past 12 months and may peak out soon. But India’s real yields outperform most emerging markets. This creates a short-term opportunity and prospect of making healthy medium-term returns

    Vinay Joseph
    February 07, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    Fixed income is an attractive asset class

    Bonds had a challenging 2022 with the widely used bond benchmark - Crisil Composite Bond Index - up only by about 3 percent, underperforming other major asset classes - gold (about 14 percent), equities (6 percent) and cash (5 percent).

    Bond yields rose to multi-year highs in 2022, as the RBI raised policy rates by 225 bps to 6.25 percent. The RBI along with other major global central banks tried to burnish its inflation-fighting credentials by signalling an aggressive pace of rate hikes, indicating its willingness to sacrifice growth to sustainably bring down inflation from multi-decade highs, leading to a spike in domestic and global bond yields. Bond gains were muted across major bond mutual fund categories with gilt funds, long-term duration funds and medium-term duration funds lagging other bond categories.

    The worst may be behind for bond markets

    Over the course of 2022, continued upward shifts in the market’s expectation of central banks’ terminal or peak policy rates given persistent and elevated inflationary pressures, was a key headwind for bonds. The global macroeconomic backdrop for 2023 is likely to be challenging. One of the fastest Fed interest rate hiking cycles on record makes a US economic recession very likely. We also expect a recession in Europe due to the energy price shock. An economic slowdown should help inflation cool significantly but not all the way back to the 2 percent target of the US Fed.