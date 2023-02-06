English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Beware! Insurance agents pushing high-premium policies before March 31 to escape tax

    Budget 2023 made insurance policies taxable at maturity if annual premiums exceed Rs 5 lakh. Since this will be effective April 1, some agents are hard-selling them.

    Abhinav Kaul
    February 06, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    Individuals opt for life insurance policies as they not only give cover but also offer certain tax benefits.

    Individuals opt for life insurance policies as they not only give cover but also offer certain tax benefits.

    With Budget 2023-24 removing tax exemption on insurance policies bought after March 31 with an aggregate premium above Rs 5 lakh, some agents and banks have started to push such policies before the financial year ends.

    Experts said it is likely that insurance companies and brokers are on an overdrive with sales pitches suggesting individuals lock tax-free maturity from insurance investments before April 1, 2023, when the budgetary proposals are scheduled to come into force.

    Buying these policies would be a mistake.

    The new rule