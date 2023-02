February 08, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live updates: Will it be a pause or a 25 basis points hike? All eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das when he unveils the outcome of the crucial monetary policy review, the last one for this fiscal. Several experts feel that the MPC will hike key policy rate by 25 basis points while economists at SBI say that the central bank can hit the pause button while maintaining the current 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance. The Budget unveiled last week has set the

template for a pause in the tightening cycle. FM's fiscal balancing gives RBI more wriggle room.