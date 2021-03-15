English
Fixed deposit interest rates: Here are latest FD rates of SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank and Yes Bank

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
Bank fixed deposits have always been popular considering the safety of the investment. Most top lenders also offer the option of a short-term, mid-term or long-term fixed deposit depending on your investment needs and horizon. All you need to do is compare the interest rates on offer before taking your pick.

We have compiled the current fixed deposit interest rates of top lenders in India.

SBI FD rates

Depending upon the need for investment, whether it is for short-term or long-term the tenures may vary from 7 days to 10 years for an SBI FD. These FD interest rates vary between 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent for general customers. These rates are effective from January 8, 2021.

- Yes Bank FD rates

Yes Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3.50 percent to 6.75 percent on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years to regular customers. Yes Bank also offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to both regular and senior citizens. The Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits effective February 8, 2021.

- Kotak Mahindra Bank FD rates

On maturities with different tenures, Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates range from 2.50 percent to 5.25 percent. These rates are applicable from February 4, 2021.

- Canara Bank FD interest rates

Canara Bank gives an interest rate ranging from 2.95 percent to 5.5 percent for FDs maturing in 7 days to ten years. Canara Bank has revised interest rates on deposits that are less than Rs 2 crores with effect from February 8, 2021.
first published: Mar 15, 2021 10:41 am

