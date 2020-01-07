Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices fell sharply on January 6 with the BSE Sensex shedding nearly 800 points to register its biggest single-day fall in a year amid geopolitical tensions.

The Nifty50 also breached its psychological 12,000 mark to post its biggest one-day fall in six months.

However, after two-day correction, Indian markets are expected to rebound on January 7, taking cues from Asian stocks which were trading higher amid geopoliticial tensions, at the time of publishing this copy.

"Upcoming domestic earnings and development on geopolitical front remains key monitorable," ICICI Direct said.

Japan's Nikkei gained 1.5 percent, South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.9 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up half a percent and China's Shanghai Composite rose one tenth of a percent following positive close on Wall Street. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed 0.2-0.6 percent higher on January 6,

Oil prices cooled off today, coming off their highest levels in months as the market calmed while the world braces for Iran's response to the killing of its top military commander by the United States. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.44 percent to $67.92 a barrel.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral, ashwanigujral.com

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stoploss of Rs 309 and a target of Rs 290.

Sell HPCL with a stoploss of Rs 250 and a target of Rs 235.

Sell Canara Bank with a stoploss of Rs 212 and a target of Rs 197.

Buy Titan Company with a stoploss of Rs 1,150 and a target of Rs 1,190.

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stoploss of Rs 694 and a target of Rs 720.

Sudarshan Sukhani, s2analytics.com

Buy HCL Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 576 and a target of Rs 594.

Buy PFC with a stoploss of Rs 111 and a target of Rs 115.7.

Buy REC with a stoploss of Rs 136 and a target of Rs 145.

Sell Tata Motors with a stoploss of Rs 188 and a target of Rs 182.

Mitessh Thakkar, mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stoploss of Rs 1,440 and a target of Rs 1,500.

Sell Bosch around Rs 15,000, with a stoploss of Rs 15,300 and a target of Rs 14,300.

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stoploss of Rs 4,129 and a target price of Rs 4,230.

Buy Adani Ports with a stoploss of Rs 376 and a target of Rs 390.