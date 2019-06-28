App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Jet Airways, Lupin, PC Jeweller, Quess Corp, Can Fin

Lupin | PC Jeweller | Quess Corp | Can Fin Homes | MMTC and GHCL are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Tata Steel: Henrik Adam to replace Hans Fischer as Europe arm's CEO from July 1.

Exclusion of Securities: NSE said IFCI, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power will not be available for transactions in SLB segment with effect from June 28, 2019.

Lupin: Company gets USFDA tentative approval for generic of Myrbetriq tablets.

related news

Godrej Group confirmed CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on differences over business strategy & Vikhroli land, saying they have been working on a long term strategy plan for group for several years and sought advice from external partners to help them think through options.

Quess Corp: Company deferred its proposal of raising of funds; approved change in role and designation of Manoj Jain from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to role of a Business Head, and elevation of Subramanian Ramakrishnan from the post of Deputy CFO to CFO of the company.

Can Fin Homes: Sarada Kumar Hota resigned as Managing Director & CEO (KMP) of the company.

GHCL: Company issued commercial paper amounting to Rs 25 crore.

Insilco: Company's plant will remain shut down from June 27 to July 9 due to high inventory.

MMTC: Company considers divestment of its equity in the JV - Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.

Bank of Baroda: Bank approved opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as at April 1, 2019 i.e. post amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda.

Star Paper Mills: Madhukar Mishra as Managing Director of the company has been further renewed for a period of three years.

Hi-Tech Gears: Dinesh Chand Sharma has resigned from the position of CFO of the company.

Bulk Deals

Image82762019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:36 am

