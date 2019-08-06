Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Berger Paints, SRF, Cox & Kings, Torrent Power, Bombay Dyeing

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 6: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan Company, JSW Energy, Arvind, Pidilite Industries, Nilkamal, Metropolis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, NLC India, Sheela Foam, Aditya Birla Fashion, Borosil Glass Works, Lux Industries, KIOCL, Khadim India, JITF Infralogistics, BLS International, Xelpmoc Design, The Investment Trust Of India, Linc Pen & Plastics, Shemaroo Entertainment, Thomas Cook, Sutlej Textiles, Ruby Mills, Walchandnagar Industries, Bhartiya International, Asian Granito, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Mayur Uniquoters, Sundaram Finance, REC, Zodiac JRD-MKJ, Landmark Property, Manali Petrochemicals, Indo Rama Synthetics, Zensar Technologies, Central Bank of India, BASF India, Global Offshore Services, Indowind Energy, Shriram EPC, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, Minda Industries, Bharat Gears, Gangotri Textiles, Excel Crop Care, HSIL, Shree Renuka Sugars, Kothari Petrochemicals, JK Lakshmi Cement, Asahi India Glass, Kolte-Patil Developers, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Fortis Healthcare, Precot Meridian, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, KM Sugar Mills, Deccan Cements, Tantia Constructions

Berger Paints Q1: Profit jumps 32 percent to Rs 176.8 crore versus Rs 133.9 crore, revenue rises 15.7 percent to Rs 1,716.5 crore versus Rs 1,483 crore YoY.

SRF Q1: Profit surges 41.4 percent to Rs 189.2 crore versus Rs 133.8 crore, revenue rises 9.1 percent to Rs 1,824.4 crore versus Rs 1,676.2 crore YoY.

Indian Hotels Q1: Profit at Rs 22.4 crore versus loss of Rs 16.7 crore, revenue increases 1.3 percent to Rs 571.9 crore versus Rs 564.6 crore YoY.

Torrent Power Q1: Profit jumps 21.7 percent to Rs 277 crore versus Rs 227.3 crore, revenue rises 5.9 percent to Rs 3,736.1 crore versus Rs 3,528.1 crore YoY.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Q1: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 32.66 crore versus Rs 25.49 crore, revenue rises to Rs 56.66 crore versus Rs 42.34 crore YoY.

Mangalam Cement Q1: Profit at Rs 33.2 crore versus loss of Rs 15.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 333.2 crore versus Rs 254.63 crore YoY.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 27.7 crore versus loss of Rs 93.70 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 648.6 crore versus Rs 397.5 crore YoY.

Moody's Investors Service extended its review for downgrade of the bank’s ‘Ba1’ long-term foreign-currency issuer rating

Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating of Yes Bank's Lower Tier II Bonds from 'BWR AA' to 'BWR AA-', Upper Tier II Bonds, Hybrid Tier I Bonds, Innovative Perpetual Debt Instruments from 'BWR AA-' to 'BWR A+'. The outlook continues to remain negative

Bank Of Baroda: Lender cut MCLR by 15 bps across tenors.

Wabco India close operations in five of its plantsin view of weak demand and customer schedules

Tata Motors: ICRA cut company's long-term debt rating to AA- from AA.

Muthoot Finance: Board to mull raising funds on August 12.

Cox & Kings defaulted on payment of commercial papers worth Rs 5 crore due on August 5

Tata Power: Subsidiary commissioned 70kW solar rooftop installation at India International Centre, New Delhi.

DQ Entertainment (International): Company's latest kids animated TV Series 'The Psammy Show' made its way into Chinese market.

HCL Technologies: Company and Oracle Health Sciences collaborate to accelerate mHealth in clinical trials.

HSIL: National Company Law Tribunal approved the scheme of arrangement between company, Somany Home Innovation Limited and Brilloca Limited.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Company defaulted in payment of interest due on non-convertible debentures.

Talbros Engineering: Company appointed Sanjay Sharma as an executive director. CARE assigned a rating of A- rating: Negative for long term bank facilities and A-: Negative/ A2+ for short term bank facilities.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Company made the pre-payment of term loan of Rs 14 crore due to banks in addition to regular repayment schedule.

SRF: Company approved project for setting up of an integrated facility for development of PTFE at an estimated cost of Rs 424 crore.

Music Broadcast: Company becomes the first Indian radio network to acquire commercial rights to sell ad space at the Lucknow metro stations and play curated content for three years.

Wipro: Company's strategic design subsidiary Designit expanded operations with New Studio in Sydney, Australia.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: India Ratings cut bank's issuer rating to AA- from AA (Rating Watch Negative).

