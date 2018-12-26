Stocks in the news: Aurobindo Pharma, National Fertilizers, Adani Transmission, Tata Coffee

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

National Fertilizers: Company signed rupee loan agreement with SBI for an amount of Rs 1,044 crore and has achieved financial closure for its Energy Reduction Schemes at Panipat, Nangal and Bathinda projects and other capex at various units with total project cost of Rs 1,160 crore.

Hester Biosciences: CARE assigned credit ratings for the long-term, short-term bank credit facilities.

Adani Transmission: Company has acquired 100 percent equity share capital of Obra-C Badaun Transmission Limited (OCBTL) from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL), the subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company: Board noted the resignations of Ramchand Karunakaran - Chairman, Mukund Sapre - Managing Director and Bhaskar Chatterjee and Ganapathi Ramachandran - Independent Directors from the directorship of the company; appointed K R Khan as manager and key managerial personnel; and appointed Naveen Kumar Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: Iiro Rossi, CEO of Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland (HCR), subsidiary of the company, decided to step down from his position as CEO of HCR.

Ceat: India Ratings & Research assigned A1+ rating to the company's commercial paper for issue size up to Rs 350 crore.

Ion Exchange (India): Name of Ion Exchange Waterleau Limited (a subsidiary company of the company) has been changed to Ion Exchange Environment Management Limited.

Autoline Industries: Company entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Poddar Habitat Pvt Ltd to transfer the land and buildings at Mhalunge facility in Pune. The company will utilize the sale proceeds to settle the debt and reduce overall debt exposure.

J K Cement: Board passed resolutions for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, through a QIP.

Tata Coffee: Board appointed Chacko Purackal Thomas (who is currently the Executive Director & Deputy CEO) as Managing Director & CEO designate.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals: Company is in the process of a long term debt resolution with its lenders. Pending debt resolution, basis support of Department of Fertilizers and lenders, the company has restarted production of Urea from Unit I of Kakinada Plant, Andhra Pradesh.

Ganesh Films India: Company acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Clap Board Production for the action film Adanga Maru (Tamil).

Apex Capital and Finance: Shareholders approved the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters and non-promoters.

Camlin Fine Sciences: None of the Workmen or other persons was injured or other casualty due to the fire accident in Tarapur plant in Maharashtra. There has been no loss of production and the production at the factory has been resumed.

Pratibha Industries: Sharad Deshpande, Director of the company has tendered his resignation.

Rane Engine Valve: With regard tothe company's debt instruments/ total Bank Loan facilities of Rs 200 crore, CRISIL assigned - long term rating of BBB+ with outlook of 'Stable'; and short term rating of A2.

Sharda Cropchem: Conrad David Fernandes has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.

Godrej Industries: Board has fixed January 7 as the record date for determining the entitlement for issue of shares of the company to the shareholders of Vora Soaps in the proportion of their shareholding in Vora Soaps.

Titagarh Wagons: Company empowers research work for National Institute of Ocean Technology, becomes the first private sector shipyard from Eastern India to launch research vessel.

Chemfab Alkalis commissions PVC-O project at Andhra Pradesh facility.

Aurobindo Pharma gets US FDA nod for Vecuronium Bromide Injection (10-20 Mg)

Bulk Deals on December 24

Den Networks: Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd bought 14,80,934 shares of the company at Rs 69.06 per share and Trilok Chand Goyal 10,00,000 shares at Rs 69.13 per share on the NSE.

Next Mediaworks: Ratnabali Capital Markets Private Limited purchased 4,85,880 shares of the company at Rs 24.97 per share on the NSE.

Punj Lloyd: IFCI sold 19,62,500 shares of the company at Rs 3.92 per share on the NSE.

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries: Jayshri Janak Jesrani sold 1,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 421.06 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

J K Cement: Board meeting is scheduled on December 28 to consider the issue price for equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers in the QIP.

Trident: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

Kirloskar Brothers: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending on December 2018.

Vishal Bearings: Board meeting is scheduled on January 3 to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-2019.

Kamdhenu: Board meeting is scheduled on January 5 to consider the issue and allotment of 20 lakh equity shares of the company to holders of convertible warrants issued on July 6, 2017 on preferential basis.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter / nine months ended December 2018.

Jagran Prakashan: Board meeting is scheduled on January 3 for the purpose of approving the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures upto Rs 300 crore.

Havells India: Meeting of equity shareholders & creditors to be convened on January 28, pursuant to the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises: Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on January 18.

Pidilite Industries: Company's officials will be meeting Aviva Investors, London on December 27.

Visagar Polytex: Board meeting is scheduled on December 28 to consider allotment 2.35 crore equity shares upon conversion of equivalent number of fully convertible warrants issued on preferential basis.