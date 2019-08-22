Stocks in the news: LIC Housing, BHEL, Coffee Day, Redington, Jagran Prakashan, Urja Global

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 22: Everest Kanto Cylinder, Gillette India, Advance Lifestyles, Birla Cotsyn, Kennametal India, Supreme Infrastructure India

LIC Housing Finance: Fidelity Management to sell stake in company, the book size at $200 million - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Coffee Day Enterprises clarifies: Reports of ITC considering buying stake in company are incorrect.

NMDC: Company cut iron ore lump, fines prices by Rs 200 per tonne from August 20.

HPCL to invest Rs 74,000 crore in five years

Redington India: ICICI Prudential Life sold 2.05 percent stake in company on August 20.

Jai Corp: Company decided to merge a wholly owned subsidiary, Jai Realty Ventures Limited with itself.

Tata Sponge Iron: Company received approval to change name from ‘Tata Sponge Iron' to ‘Tata Steel Long Products Ltd’

Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL): Business Transfer Agreement has been entered into by and between Nerofix Private Limited (incorporated in terms of the joint venture agreement, paid-up equity share capital of which is held by KNPL and Polygel in the ratio of 60:40), Polygel, Promoters of Polygel and KNPL.

Infosys: Company expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help clients accelerate their digital transformation with Cloud.

V-Mart opened three new stores in the state of Nagaland, Jharkhand and Rajasthan

OCL Iron & Steels Q1: Loss at Rs 42 crore against Rs 77 crore, revenue at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 114 crore, YoY

NDTV denies the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR allegations and is seeking legal advice in this regard

Oberoi Realty - Income Tax authorities have initiated search and seizure operations at the premises of the Company

Dilip Buildcon board meeting on August 26 to consider the proposal for divestment of wholly owned subsidiaries (WOS) of the company

Tasty Dairy Specialities: CRISIL has reaffirmed its 'BBB-/Stable' rating on the long-term bank facilities.

JMT Auto Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 0.85 crore against loss at Rs 9.2 crore; revenue falls to Rs 121.55 crore versus Rs 141.2 crore YoY.

Jagran Prakashan: Commercial Paper of Rs 65 crore has been redeemed on August 19, i.e. on the maturity date.

Urja Global: Company has withdrawn agreement with Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd, Japan for supply of product i.e. Zacobite for the five years, to avoid any further misunderstanding between the stakeholders and the company.

BHEL: India Ratings & Research has affirmed company's long-term issuer rating at 'AA+'. However, the outlook has been revised from 'Stable' to 'Negative'.

NCL Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed long term and short term credit rating.

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics: Company approved the issue and allotment of up to 38 lakh equity shares at an issue price Rs 26 per share to strategic investors not forming part of promoter or promoter group, on a preferential basis.

Electrosteel Castings: Company approved the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of 2,74,72,526 equity shares on a preferential basis.

Bulk deals

3 months at 289