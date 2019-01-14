Stocks in the news: Infosys, Tata Sponge, Avenue Supermarts, GNA Axles, SPARC, KNR Constructions

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: Indiabulls Ventures, ICICI Securities, Supreme Infrastructure India, Tata Metaliks, Prakash Industries

Infosys Q3: Profit down 12.2 percent to Rs 3,609 crore versus Rs 4,110 crore; revenue up 3.1 percent at Rs 21,400 crore versus Rs 20,609 crore; $ revenue up 2.2 percent at $2,987 million versus $2,921 million and constant currency revenue growth at 2.7 percent QoQ. Company raises FY19 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 8.5-9 percent from 6-8 percent and maintains EBIT margin guidance at 22-24 percent.

Infosys: The board approves a special dividend of Rs 4 per share and buyback up to Rs 8,260 crore at maximum Rs 800 per share.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus received final approvals from the USFDA for Betamethasone Dipropionate Cream and Amlodipine & Atorvastatin tablets.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Q3: Profit rises 43 percent to Rs 103.75 crore versus Rs 72.47 crore; net interest income increases 13 percent to Rs 881.63 crore YoY.

GNA Axles Q3: Profit rises 41.6 percent to Rs 18 crore versus Rs 12.7 crore; revenue increases 47.5 percent to Rs 246.3 crore versus Rs 167 crore YoY.

Federal Bank: Executive Director, Ganesh Sankaran steps down

Yes Bank: Bank announces Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time chairman.

Adani Green Energy: Company acquired balance 51 percent equity of Kodangal Solar Parks Private Limited (KSPPL) from FS India Devco Private Limited. With this acquisition, KSPPL has become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Shree Rama Newsprint Q3: Profit at Rs 9.74 crore versus loss of Rs 3.43 crore; revenue falls to Rs 139.3 crore versus Rs 144 crore YoY.

Avenue Supermarts Q3: Profit rises to Rs 257.11 crore versus Rs 251.77 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 5,450.94 crore versus Rs 4,093.89 crore YoY.

Sundaram Multipap: Board approved the draft scheme of amalgamation of E-Class Education System Limited (ECESL), a 51 percent subsidiary of Sundaram Multipap with Sundaram Multipap (SML).

HCL Technologies: Audit Committee recommended the appointment of BSR & Associates LLP as the statutory auditors of the company who will hold office for a period of five consecutive years.

Tata Sponge Iron Q3: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 26.81 crore versus Rs 36 crore; revenue rises to Rs 260.83 crore versus Rs 214.47 crore YoY.

PNC Infratech: Company received resignation from Rakesh Kumar Gupta from the post of director.

NTPC: Company to raise Rs 4,000 crore through private placement of secured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 8.30% per annum.

KNR Constructions: Two wholly owned subsidiary companies have received the financial closure letter from the National Highways Authority of India.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: Company had out-licensed XELPROSTM to Sun Pharma in June 2015 and this commercialisation of XELPROSTM, has triggered a milestone payment of $10 million and sales linked royalties, by Sun Pharma to company.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited terminated the contract for construction of metro stations for Package-1 of North-South Corridor for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

TRF Q3: Loss at Rs 18.35 crore versus loss Rs 26.8 crore; revenue falls to Rs 86.4 crore versus Rs 114.3 crore YoY.

BLS International: Company expanded operations and added more centres for Attestation and Apostille services across the country. This follows the renewal of its contract by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Suzlon Energy: Company has completed sale of securities of Rudra held by the company to AMP Ventures for Rs 14.21 crore and accordingly Rudra has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.

Marg: Board made a preferential allotment of 1,26,99,533 equity shares at a price of Rs 61.68 per share to non promoters.

Bulk Deals on January 11

Ajooni Biotech: Prism Medico and Pharmacy sold 40,000 shares of the company at Rs 28.85 per share on the NSE.

MK Proteins: Nirmal Gupta bought 32,000 shares of the company at Rs 77 per share on the NSE.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes: Dinesh Pareekh sold 1,28,500 shares of the company at Rs 132.60 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

TVS Srichakra: A noard meeting is scheduled on February 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter that ended on December 2018.

KRBL: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 2018.

Gallantt Ispat: Board meeting is scheduled on January 21 to consider the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Jaypee Infratech: Meeting of Committee of Creditors to be held on January 17.

Genus Power Infrastructures: Board meeting is scheduled on January 22 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on December 2018.

Jindal Hotels: Board meeting is scheduled on January 22 to consider the unaudited financial results of the 3rd quarter ended on December 2018.

Wonderla Holidays: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

La Opala RG: Board meeting is scheduled on February 14 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 2018.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the standalone audited financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Zuari Global: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Sundaram Finance: Board meeting will be held on January 31 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Hindustan Oil Exploration: Board meeting is scheduled on January 19 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Bharti Infratel: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months ended on December 2018.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited financial results for quarter ended December 2018.

Phillips Carbon Black: Board in a meeting to be held on January 16 may consider the declaration of special / interim dividend for the financial year.

Gruh Finance: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Pioneer Distilleries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Omax Autos: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: NCLT convened meeting of secured creditors on February 13.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Gillette India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Shoppers Stop: Company proposes to hold investors call with institutional investors and analysts on January 30 to discuss on the financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will be meeting Southeastern Asset Management on January 14 and Canara HSBC Life Insurance on January 17.

Linc Pen and Plastics: Company's officials will be meeting ICICI Prudential MF on January 16.

Blue Dart Express: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Tata Steel: Company's officials will be meeting Daiwa SBI Singapore on January 14.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Board meeting will be held on January 30 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

JK Cement: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended on December 2018.

Vijaya Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the reviewed financial results of the bank for the quarter ended December 2018.

