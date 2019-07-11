Stocks in the news: Aurobindo, GTPL Hathway, HFCL, Premier Explosives, Greaves Cotton, Mohota

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 11: CCL Products, Den Networks

Sun Pharma: Company gets US FDA approval for Risedronate Sodium Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma: Company launched generic of Sensipar tablets in US.

Piramal Enterprises: Board approves raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs.

Greaves Cotton: Company acquired 15,04,523 shares, by way of investment in subsidiary of the company i.e. Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, India through primary and secondary purchase for a total consideration of Rs 22.5 crore. Consequent to the acquisition of aforesaid additional stake, the company's holding in Ampere increased from 67.34 percent to 72.11 percent.

TCS: iON, strategic unit of company, collaborated with All lndia Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to equip students with career skills.

Mohota Industries: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating assigned to long term credit facilities availed by the company to BBB from BBB+ and short term credit facilities to A3+ from A2.

The New India Assurance Company: P V Thomas, Chief Manager has been nominated as the Chief of Internal Audit and Principal Compliance Officer for anti money laundering guidelines of the company.

RTS Power Corporation: Company proposed to set up its new factory at its land at Parasrampura, Rajasthan for the manufacturing of steel wires and strips, galvanized and non-galvanized and other downstream products made out of steel wires and strips, galvanized and non-galvanized of the capacity of 12000 MT per annum.

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection: There was a fire accident at one section of Agro Chemical Division, Derabassi, Mohali.

IFCI: Brickwork downgraded rating on long term debt instruments NCD/bonds to BBB+ with negative outlook, from A- with stable outlook.

GTPL Hathway Q1: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 29.45 crore versus Rs 13.37 crore; revenue rises to Rs 445.5 crore versus Rs 296.9 crore YoY.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Q1: Profit rises 148 percent to Rs 117 crore versus Rs 47 crore; revenue jumps 23 percent to Rs 1,343 crore versus Rs 1,088 crore YoY.

Premier Explosives: Company received an order from Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for supply of solid propellants for Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for a value of Rs 14.99 crore to be executed within a period of 14 months.

Mahindra Logistics: Company appointed Rampraveen Swaminathan as CEO.

TVS Motor Company: Company launched new 100cc motorcycle, TVS Sport in Sri Lanka.

Insilco: Plant operations will restart as per schedule on July 10.

Prime Customer Services: SMERA has assigned the highest rating to company as MSE Rating -1 which indicates highest credit worthiness in relation to other MSEs.

Can Fin Homes: To consider raising up to Rs 6000 crore via debt on July 22