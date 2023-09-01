English
    Sep 01, 2023 / 08:43 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates a negative start; US, Asian markets mixed

    The S&P 500 ended lower and the Nasdaq higher on Thursday after U.S. inflation data matched estimates, underscoring expectations the Federal Reserve could pause its monetary tightening, while Salesforce climbed following an up upbeat forecast.

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Ghanshyam Dhanani, Fund Manager, SAMCO Mutual Fund:

      India, securing the status of fastest growing major economy, registered an economic growth of 7.8% during the first quarter, surpassing China. This is India’s fastest growth in a year which was driven by services sectors. The expansion in GDP can be linked to center and states’ upping their kitty on capital projects, heighted consumption demand and increased impetus within services sector. Resilient growth would attract stability in overseas flows along with cheer from domestic institutional investors and this would act as a breather to Indian equity markets for the time being.

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

      Oil marketing companies hike Jet Fuel (ATF) price by 14 percent to Rs 1.12 Lk/Kl in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
    • September 01, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies

      Oil prices were set to snap a two-week losing streak as they rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday due to tightening supplies and expectations of the OPEC+ group of oil producers extending output cuts to the end of the year.

      Major benchmarks rose slightly in early Asian trade, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $83.70 a barrel, while Brent crude was also up 7 cents at $86.90/bbl.

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | HCL Technologies to acquire German Automotive Engineering Services

      HCL Technologies had intimated the acquisition of 100% stake in ASAP Group, an automotive engineering services provider headquartered in Germany

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

      The Nifty opened on a flat note and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close in the negative down ~94 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the counter trend pullback fizzled out around 19,450 and the Nifty is witnessing follow through selling pressure. The Momentum setup on the daily and hourly charts is also suggesting weakness. Thus, both price and momentum indicator is suggesting that the weakness is likely to persist. On the way downside the selling pressure is likely to intensify, and we shall continue to maintain our negative outlook on the index for target of 19100. In terms of levels, 19,100 – 19,000 is the crucial support zone while 19,400 – 19,430 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

      Bank Nifty has also witnessed follow through selling pressure and has closed in the negative for the second consecutive day. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator are providing a divergent signal and hence a consolidation is likely. Daily Bollinger bands are also contracting indicating that there could be some consolidation in the near term. The range of consolidation is likely to be 43,600 – 44,700.

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
    • September 01, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

      Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty:

      Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 47 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,424.50 level.

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jupiter Life Line Hospital fixes price band at Rs 695-735 a share for IPO

      Private hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd has fixed its price band at Rs 695-735 a share for its initial public offering that will open on September 6. The IPO will close on September 8 and the anchor book will open on September 5.

      The refunds will be done by September 14 and credit of equity shares to demat accounts of allottees will be on September 15. The stock will be listed on the exchanges on September 18.

      The firm has cut the fresh issue size to Rs 542 crore from Rs 615 crore. The OFS comprises up to 4.45 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. On the upper band of the issue price, the total issue size is Rs 869 crore and the firm is valued at Rs 4,819 crore. Read More

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Asian Markets trade higher with Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted, Shanghai Composite up 0.5% each:

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:



      USDINR spot closed 5 paise higher at 82.78, due to demand for dollars from corporates and oil marketing companies. Traders will keep a close watch on the US jobs data. Strong data can push USDINR towards 83 by next week. We expect a range of 82.40 and 83.10 on spot.

    • September 01, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Vivek Rathi, Director - Research, Knight Frank India:

      Q1 FY 2023-24 GDP growth rate of 7.8% was led by growth of domestic consumption and investment activity in the economy, stabilising the potential slowdown due to receding global demand. Private consumption expenditure which comprises majority weight in the GDP estimates grew by 6%. Domestic investments as well has indicated some strength, as seen in 7% growth in GCF. Growth in investments is crucial for revival of CapEx cycle in the economy which in turn is supportive of long-term growth. Additionally, a strong revival in the services sector which comprises 53% of the total economic output spurred economic growth in Q1 FY24.

      Although, there has been a weakness in the external demand as witnessed by contraction in exports, the domestic consumption and investment activities largely supported growth in Q1 FY24. The real estate sector has been both, a major beneficiary, and a contributor to the strong economic momentum during this period. This underlying strength has also ensured that housing and commercial real estate segments in India have shown resilience and continued to grow in the latest period, even as they reflect pressure on sales and property price globally.

