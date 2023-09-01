Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates a negative start; US, Asian markets mixed

September 01, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

The Nifty opened on a flat note and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close in the negative down ~94 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the counter trend pullback fizzled out around 19,450 and the Nifty is witnessing follow through selling pressure. The Momentum setup on the daily and hourly charts is also suggesting weakness. Thus, both price and momentum indicator is suggesting that the weakness is likely to persist. On the way downside the selling pressure is likely to intensify, and we shall continue to maintain our negative outlook on the index for target of 19100. In terms of levels, 19,100 – 19,000 is the crucial support zone while 19,400 – 19,430 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

Bank Nifty has also witnessed follow through selling pressure and has closed in the negative for the second consecutive day. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator are providing a divergent signal and hence a consolidation is likely. Daily Bollinger bands are also contracting indicating that there could be some consolidation in the near term. The range of consolidation is likely to be 43,600 – 44,700.