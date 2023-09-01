Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates a negative start; US, Asian markets mixed

India, securing the status of fastest growing major economy, registered an economic growth of 7.8% during the first quarter, surpassing China. This is India’s fastest growth in a year which was driven by services sectors. The expansion in GDP can be linked to center and states’ upping their kitty on capital projects, heighted consumption demand and increased impetus within services sector. Resilient growth would attract stability in overseas flows along with cheer from domestic institutional investors and this would act as a breather to Indian equity markets for the time being.