Taking Stock: Market starts Sept series on a high note backed by strong GDP, PMI data

A strong GDP and manufacturing PMI data, helped benchmarks to erase previous session losses and post solid gains on the first day of the September series with Nifty finishing around 19,450.

At close, the Sensex was up 555.75 points or 0.86 percent at 65,387.16,Â while the Nifty was up 181.50 points or 0.94 percent at 19,435.30.

After a muted start, the bulls took charge and helped Nifty and Sensex to cross 19,450 and 65,400 intraday led by buying across the sectors, barring pharma stocks.

Top gainers on the NiftyÂ wereÂ NTPC, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki, while losers were Cipla, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.

Except for pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with power, metal, auto, oil & gas and bankÂ gaining between 1Â and 2.7 percent.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.7 percent each. TheÂ BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added nearly a percent each for the week.

A long build-up was seen in BHEL, Vodafone Idea, India Cement, while a short build-up was seen in Torrent Pharma, ABB India and Abbott India.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Hindustan Copper, GMR Airports Infrastructure and Manappuram Finance.

SJVN, Punjab National Bank, Gallantt Ispat, Maruti Suzuki, Jindal Steel & Power, TV18 BROADCAST, Cyient, Prestige Estates Projects, Angel One, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, APL Apollo Tubes, were among the stocks which touched their 52-week high on the BSE. Click to View More

Outlook for September 4

Jatin Gedia â€“ Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened on a flat note and witnessed buying interest throughout the day to close with gains of around ~180 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty has witnessed a sharp pullback from the 19250 zone where the Nifty has been witnessing buying interest. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator has a triggered a positive crossover with a divergence which is a bullish sign from short term perspective.

On the weekly charts, the Nifty has closed in the green after falling for five consecutive weeks which indicates that the index has reached a zone from where buying interest has emerged. Considering the above parameters we change our short term outlook on the index to positive. On the upside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19650. In terms of levels, Crucial support zone is placed at 19330 â€“ 19300 and immediate hurdle is placed at 19520 â€“ 19550.

Bank Nifty has also witnessed a sharp pullback. It has held on to its 20 week moving average support (44144) and also closed in the green. We expect the pullback to continue over the next week as well. Daily and Hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. We expect Bank Nifty to target levels of 45000 from short term perspective.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities:

Nifty has started the September series on a bullish note, as the index has moved above the 21EMA for the first time in several days. This suggests the potential for a bullish reversal. Additionally, the index has broken out of a falling channel, further indicating increasing bullish sentiment. Looking at the higher end of the spectrum, there is now a resistance level at 19,530 points. If the Nifty manages to breach this resistance, it could signal a continuation of the uptrend. On the lower end, there is strong support at 19,340 points.

