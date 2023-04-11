English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    April 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty above 17,700

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty above 17,700
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:14 AM IST

        Neogen Chemicals shares gain on pact with Japanese major for electrolyte solutions

      • 10:09 AM IST

        Morgan Stanley gives 'Overweight" rating for L&T; target price Rs 2,827

      • 10:06 AM IST

        Expect gold prices rangebound trade will continue for the day: Saumil Gandhi

      • 10:02 AM IST

        Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 17,700; Kotak Bank, SBI, ITC top gainers

      • 09:51 AM IST

        Kotak Mahindra Bank may weigh heavier on MSCI as foreign holding dips to 41.22%

      • 09:46 AM IST

        IRB Infrastructure toll collection in March jumps 20.6% to Rs 369.9 crore

      • 09:44 AM IST

        Delta Corp to announce March quarter earnings on April 11

      • 09:38 AM IST

        Shilpa Medicare shares surge 9% on USFDA final nod to psoriatic arthritis drug

      • 09:35 AM IST

        Kalpataru Power share price gain on bagging new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore

      • 09:34 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up more than 2 percent led by Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda

      • 09:30 AM IST

        TCS shares under pressure ahead of March quarter earnings to be announce on April 12, 2023

      • 09:26 AM IST

        SBI to consider fund raising up to $2 billion in FY24 on April 18

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Bank of Baroda Q4 deposits grow 15.1%, global gross advances increase 19% to Rs 9.73 lakh crore

      • 08:56 AM IST

        Asia stocks rise on hopes regional central banks hold steady on rates

      • 08:52 AM IST

        For Nifty, 17,525-17,550 would act as an immediate resistance area: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:49 AM IST

        World Bank chief raises 2023 global growth outlook slightly

      • 08:46 AM IST

        Bank of Korea stands pat for second straight time, as expected

      • 08:41 AM IST

        Gold falls below $2,000 as U.S. jobs growth lifts dollar

      • 08:20 AM IST

        Oil inches up, weighing OPEC+ supply cuts against rate hike fears

      • 08:07 AM IST

        Dollar pauses after strong gains on hawkish Fed bets

      • 07:56 AM IST

        Expect a range of 81.60 and 82.20 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Uptrend is still intact, expect Nifty to target levels of 17,800: Jatin Gedia

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng up 1% each

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Wall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap

      • 07:35 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,254.94408.43 +0.68%
      Nifty 5017,744.65120.60 +0.68%
      Nifty Bank41,276.50441.85 +1.08%
      Nifty 50 17,744.65 120.60 (0.68%)
      Tue, Apr 11, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Kotak Mahindra1,828.9069.60 +3.96%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Asian Paints2,762.95-13.40 -0.48%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3791.8077.30 +2.08%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29068.3026.70 +0.09%


    • April 11, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      Neogen Chemicals shares gain on pact with Japanese firm:

      Shares of Neogen Chemcials climbed around 6 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation to offer electrolyte solutions in India.

      MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and UBE Corporation and is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group, a Japanese conglomerate. The group is an industry leader in electrolytes used in lithium-ion-based batteries, with manufacturing facilities across Japan, the US, UK and China.

      "Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain the licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned maximum installed capacity of upto 30,000 MT per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.

      Shares of Neogen Chemcials climbed around 6 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation to offer electrolyte solutions in India. MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and UBE Corporation and is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group, a Japanese conglomerate. The group is an industry leader in electrolytes used in lithium-ion-based batteries, with manufacturing facilities across Japan, the US, UK and China. "Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain the licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned maximum installed capacity of upto 30,000 MT per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.
    • April 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
      BSE SMALLCAP Most Active Stocks
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
      Sagar Cement 201.75
      9.14      		6.08m 123.49
      Vakrangee 17.60
      3.53      		4.34m 7.44
      Manappuram Fin 132.30
      3.16      		542.94k 7.14
      UCO Bank 25.60
      2.89      		2.01m 5.18
      Trident 31.00
      4.17      		1.54m 4.74
      Indiabulls Real 58.04
      4      		801.36k 4.60
      Waaree Renewabl 916.00
      3.06      		50.90k 4.70
      Reliance Power 11.40
      4.49      		4.03m 4.50
      KPIT Tech 824.05
      3.05      		51.56k 4.21
      Suzlon Energy 8.13
      0.87      		4.43m 3.59
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

      Morgan Stanley view on L&T


      -Gives Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,827 per share
      -Union Cabinet approved the Indian Space Policy 2023 last week
      -Roles and responsibilities of ISRO, NSIL and private sector entities have been laid down
      -Policy and reforms will enable private sector cos like L&T
      -Policy have enhanced capabilities to take on mfg and integration of launched vehicles
      -Policy has also enhanced satellite bus manufacturing and associated services

    • April 11, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

      Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities:

      Gold prices hovered around psychological level $2000 per ounce on Tuesday with spot gold at Comex were trading marginally up by 0.27% at $1997 per ounce in morning trade. Gold prices edged down on previous trading session on back of short - term traders lock profit after a strong US jobs report on Friday indicated a picture of a resilient labor market, increasing the likelihood the central bank will implement another rate hike. However, gold prices broadly consolidated in upper range and we expect the same trend will continue before the tomorrow’s US inflation data which could provide more hint on Fed further policy path.

      We expect gold prices rangebound trade will continue for the day. Comex spot gold having supports at $ 1975/1959 per ounce and resistance at $2010/$2019 per ounce for the day. MCX Gold June future having support at Rs 59700 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 60500 per 10 grams.

    • April 11, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading at day's high with Nifty above 17,700.

      The Sensex was up 337.14 points or 0.56% at 60,183.65, and the Nifty was up 101.30 points or 0.57% at 17,725.30. About 2127 shares advanced, 783 shares declined, and 78 shares unchanged.

      Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading at day's high with Nifty above 17,700. The Sensex was up 337.14 points or 0.56% at 60,183.65, and the Nifty was up 101.30 points or 0.57% at 17,725.30. About 2127 shares advanced, 783 shares declined, and 78 shares unchanged.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 11, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
      NSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Axis Bank15520845.551.31
      Axis Bank12911845.451.09
      Axis Bank14715845.91.24
      Bank of Baroda71420171.151.22
      HDFC520527261.42
      HDFC48872727.81.33
      HDFC567027261.55
      HDFC51082726.251.39
      HDFC Bank144451658.42.4
      HDFC Bank195421658.153.24
    • April 11, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    • April 11, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

      Kotak Mahindra Bank may weigh heavier on MSCI as foreign holding dips to 41.22%

      Foreign investors' holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank has dropped to 41.22 percent in the March 2023 quarter, lower by 1.47 percentage points from December.

      This could result in a wider foreign headroom opening up and the stock gaining weightage in the MSCI index, according to Nuvama Alternative Research. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed. MSCI requires this to be at least 15 percent. Read More

      Foreign investors' holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank has dropped to 41.22 percent in the March 2023 quarter, lower by 1.47 percentage points from December. This could result in a wider foreign headroom opening up and the stock gaining weightage in the MSCI index, according to Nuvama Alternative Research. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed. MSCI requires this to be at least 15 percent. Read More
    • April 11, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      The recent down moves and up moves in the US bond yields reflect the market uncertainty regarding the direction of US inflation and the Fed’s potential future responses. Even now there is no clarity on whether the US will tip into recession or not. The latest jobs data indicate increasing labour force participation and unemployment at very low 3.5%, despite the massive tightening by the Fed.

      The volatility in the bond market is getting reflected in the equity market, too. It remains to be seen whether tomorrow’s US inflation data can indicate a clear emerging trend.

      The resilience in Nifty is largely due to the sustained buying by the FIIs and the consequent short covering. The ongoing mild rally is likely to be sustained by individual stock performances triggered by Q4 results rather than by sectoral moves.

    • April 11, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

      IRB Infrastructure toll collection in March jumps 20.6% to Rs 369.9 crore

      IRB Infrastructure Developers has recorded toll collection at Rs 369.9 crore for the month of March 2023, growing 20.6% over toll collection of Rs 306.6 crore in same month last year. The growth was 5.2% compared to February 2023.

      IRB Infrastructure Developers has recorded toll collection at Rs 369.9 crore for the month of March 2023, growing 20.6% over toll collection of Rs 306.6 crore in same month last year. The growth was 5.2% compared to February 2023.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 11, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Delta Corp to announce March quarter earnings on April 11

      Delta Corp will be in focus ahead of its March FY23 quarter earnings. The company will also consider dividend, if any.

      Delta Corp will be in focus ahead of its March FY23 quarter earnings. The company will also consider dividend, if any.
    • April 11, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

      Shilpa Medicare shares surge 9% on USFDA final nod to psoriatic arthritis drug

      The Shilpa Medicare share price climbed 9 percent in the opening trade on April 11 after the company received the final approval for its Apremilast tablets from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

      The company has received the USFDA final approval for its ANDA for Apremilast Tablets of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, Shilpa Medicare said in its release.

      The product is executed from a contract manufacturing site.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market