Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

Dear Reader,

Keeping up the fine old traditions, we at Moneycontrol Pro have peered into crystal balls, read the tea leaves, consulted the stars and experts, and pored over charts to foretell what 2023 will bring for the markets, for business and for the economy. The most important method of fortune-telling in 2023, however, would call for inspecting the entrails of Fed chair Jerome Powell, a course of action denied us, no doubt much to the dismay of market punters aggrieved by his policies. Fortunately, we have a more conventional alternative available, in the minutes of the Fed meetings.

And the minutes of the last Fed meet are rather hawkish. They talk of the US labour market remaining very tight, with the unemployment rate near a historically low level, robust payroll gains, a high level of job vacancies, and elevated nominal wage growth. Participants at the Fed meeting stressed that “it would take substantially more evidence of progress to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path”. The minuets add, “A number of participants emphasised that it would be important to clearly communicate that a slowing in the pace of rate increases was not an indication of any weakening of the Committee’s resolve to achieve its price- stability goal or a judgment that inflation was already on a persistent downward path.”

But here are perhaps the two most important points in the minutes. One of them is: “No participants anticipated that it would be appropriate to begin reducing the federal funds rate target in 2023.’’ The second one is: “Participants noted that, because monetary policy worked importantly through financial markets, an unwarranted easing in financial conditions, especially if driven by a misperception by the public of the Committee’s reaction function, would complicate the Committee’s effort to restore price stability.’’

The Chicago Fed’s Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index shows that it is now at the same level as it was back in early March 2022, before the Fed’s rate hikes began. Fed members are understandably glum.

As for the assertion that the policy rate won’t be reduced in 2023, the CME Group’s Fedwatch tool shows that according to the markets, the probability of the Fed Funds rate being 450-475 basis points or lower at the end of this year is 53 percent. That’s a 25 basis point drop from the peak rate of 475-500 basis points expected by the markets. In other words, the market simply doesn’t believe the Fed. It is this scepticism that has been the reason for the markets being supported, and for the periodic rallies. Ironically, a rally in the stock markets loosens financial conditions further, which the Fed is keen to avoid.

Manas Chakravarty

