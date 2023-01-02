English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The missing message for 2023 in the RBI’s Financial Stability Report

    The banking system is at its best in almost a decade. But for the current credit cycle to be sustained, banks must not repeat the mistakes of the last one

    Aparna Iyer
    January 02, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    The missing message for 2023 in the RBI’s Financial Stability Report

    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image: PTI)

    Highlights The RBI’s Financial Stability Report shows Indian banks are in their best health in seven years Profitability is at its best in more than five years, operating costs are under control and balance sheets are insured against stress to the highest possible extent through provisions In the event of extreme stress, none of the banks would find their capital slip below the regulatory minimum RBI’s systemic risk survey revealed that market participants regard global systemic shocks as the key risk for India’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Managing risk is crucial in investing

      Dec 30, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India ready to fight global recession, startup reforms need fine tuning, rejig laggard stocks for better returns, what investors must do in 2023, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers