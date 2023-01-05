Indian oil imports to remain on a slippery track this year 

There are several scenarios that might come into play both for the oil markets and India.(Representative Image)

Highlights Global oil markets along with upcoming elections pose a challenge for BJP The price at which India buys oil will greatly drive politics India’s oil purchase from Russia has so far managed to evade Western wrath This has been possible because of tacit US support But uncertain geopolitics make the future oil course unpredictable The government needs to balance the quartet of inflation, domestic politics, China, and geopolitics to manage its oil economics Nine state elections within a 12-month period and then a general election...