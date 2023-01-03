Why are AMC stocks under pressure despite strong inflows in equity mutual funds?

The mutual fund industry is going from strength to strength. Last year (2022) turned out to be spectacular for the MF industry with asset under management (AUM) crossing a record high of Rs 40 lakh crore as of November, around a two-fold increase in a span of 5 years. (image) The growth in AUM was aided by an expanding domestic economy, robust inflows, and rising investor participation, particularly individuals. The AUM growth was also boosted by the rise in equity...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Mantra for 2023: pragmatism
Jan 2, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Chinese economy fires up stocks, markets headed for consolidation, regulatory check for capital market, India falls short of power goals, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the gameRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers